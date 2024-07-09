BSNL's Bharat Fiber offers 1000GB data, high-speed internet with THESE plans

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BSNL

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has its reach in every corner of the country except Delhi and Mumbai. Apart from these two telecom circles, the company offers mobile and broadband services in the entire country. Amidst the expensive recharge plans of private telecom companies, BSNL has many such plans in which superfast internet is being offered to the users.

Rs 329 Bharat Fiber broadband plan

BSNL’s Bharat Fiber has plans in which 1000GB data is being offered to the users at superfast speed. BSNL's Rs 329 fiber broadband plan offers 1000GB data at a speed of 25Mbps. The validity of this plan is for a month.

Rs 399 Bharat Fiber broadband plan

In addition to this, 1400GB data is being offered at a speed of 30Mbps in the company's Rs 399 Bharat Fiber broadband plan. Both these broadband plans are especially for users in rural areas.

Furthermore, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has also introduced two plans for basic broadband users, which are priced at Rs 249 and Rs 299.

Rs 249 and Rs 299 Bharat Fiber broadband plan

In the Rs 249 broadband plan, users get 10GB data at a speed of 25Mbps, followed by unlimited internet at a speed of 2Mbps. Meanwhile, the Rs 299 plan offers 20GB data at a speed of 25Mbps, followed by unlimited data at a speed of 2Mbps.

All these broadband plans of BSNL provide users the benefit of unlimited local and STD calling to any number across the country. Along with offerings for rural areas, the government-owned telecom company is also providing affordable plans for urban customers.

Meanwhile, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has issued new tariff orders and regulations to reduce the regulatory burden on distribution platform operators (DPOs) in response to the migration of pay-TV customers to other platforms. The amendments remove the ceilings of Rs 130 for 200 channels and Rs 160 for more than 200 channels on Network Capacity Fee (NCF) and replace them with a market-driven approach.

