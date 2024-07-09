BSNL, Vi, Airtel, Jio minimum annual recharge plan compared: Who offers best benefits? 

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BSNL, Vi, Airtel, Jio minimum annual recharge plan

After the recent tariff hike from major telecom operators, many people in India are considering switching back to state-owned BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited). BSNL is taking advantage of the situation by introducing new plans and offering additional benefits with its existing plans. The state-owned company is also likely to launch its 4G services across the country next month.

We have compared the minimum prepaid annual recharge plans offered by Vodafone Idea (Vi), Jio, Airtel, and BSNL to help you make informed decisions if you are planning to switch to BSNL.

BSNL Rs 1999 annual prepaid recharge plan:

Priced at Rs 1999.

Offers unlimited voice calling and 600GB of high-speed data per day.

Valid for 365 days.

Jio Rs 1899 annual prepaid recharge plan:

Priced at Rs 1899.

Offers unlimited voice calling, 24GB of high-speed data, and 3600 SMS.

Valid for 336 days.

Airtel Rs 1999 annual prepaid recharge plan:

Priced at Rs 1999.

Offers unlimited voice calling, 24GB of high-speed data, and 100 SMS per day.

Valid for 365 days.

Vi Rs 1999 annual prepaid recharge plan:

Priced at Rs 1999.

Offers unlimited voice calling, 24GB of high-speed data, and 3600 SMS.

Valid for 365 days.

Jio, Airtel, Vi, BSNL- who offers the best mimum annual prepaid recharge plan?

When comparing BSNL with other providers, BSNL stands out as it offers 600GB of high-speed data. Although BSNL is currently focused on its 3G network, 4G services are now available in selected areas, with plans to expand nationwide next month. This makes BSNL a good choice for those considering a switch from other operators.

On the other hand, Airtel and Vi offer similar benefits for Rs 1999. However, Jio's minimum annual plan costs Rs 100 less than Airtel's and Vi's plan, but it is valid for 336 days only. If you calculate the cost on a per-day basis, Jio's plan is actually more expensive compared to Airtel's and Vi's.

