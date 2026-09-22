Bank strike from September 28: Banking services to remain affected, these banks issue advisory | Key points

New Delhi:

Several banking services will remain affected for five consecutive days from September 28 to 30, as bank unions have called for a three-day nationwide bank strike following the weekend. The bank strike, from September 28 to 30, has been called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an umbrella body of seven unions representing nearly 90% of bank officers and employees.

What are the demands of these banks?

The bank unions demand immediate implementation of a five-day work week, a proposal pending since the 2024 wage settlement. They also demand changes to the performance-linked incentive, which they claim was revised unilaterally and in a discriminatory manner. Their other demands include improved pensions, a uniform dearness allowance formula for retirees, restoration of the Old Pension Scheme in place of the National Pension System, and resolution of pending service and wage-related issues.

(Image Source : INDIA TV )What are the demands of these banks?

Centre urged bank employees to withdraw strike

Amid these developments, the Centre on Monday urged the bank employees to withdraw the proposed strike and stated that most concerns have already been addressed through negotiations and welfare measures. The Centre also warned that the timing of the September 28-30 strike could affect banking operations as it coincides with the half-yearly closing of accounts.

The Centre also stated that public sector banks recruited about 4.83 lakh employees between FY15 and FY26, while the Staff Welfare Fund was increased by 56% in August 2024. The Centre also cited measures including higher pensions, enhanced medical insurance, streamlined promotion and transfer policies and special leave provisions.

State Bank of India issues advisory

As the bank strike is all set to begin from September 28, State Bank of India issued an advisory to its customers to complete branch-related banking work before September 28. SBI stated it is making efforts to ensure smooth functioning of essential banking services during the strike period.

The SBI said that the UFBU has proposed a strike from September 28 to September 30 and advised customers to complete transactions that require branch visits before the strike period. Moreover, the bank has asked customers to use ATMs, Customer Service Points, internet banking, mobile banking, UPI and other digital channels for routine banking requirements.

Indian Bank issues advisory

Apart from SBI, the Indian Bank has informed customers that certain bank unions have proposed to observe a strike on September 28, 29 and 30. In the advisory, the bank stated that, if the strike materialises, customers can use ATMs/BNA, Business Correspondent points, mobile banking, UPI, internet banking and the bank's national helpline for routine requirements.

What bank customers should know

Even as the proposed strike covers three working days — Monday, September 28, Tuesday, September 29 and Wednesday, September 30, the bank strike does not necessarily mean that all banking services will stop as the banks have advised customers to use digital channels and ATMs for routine transactions, although availability of particular services can depend on the bank and the nature of the strike.

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Bank Strike Today: Why are bank unions on strike, what are their demands, will banks be closed? FAQs answered