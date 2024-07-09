All Airtel prepaid recharge plans that offer free unlimited 5G data: Check list here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Airtel unlimited 5G data recharge plans

All major telecom operators in India, including Jio, Vi, and Airtel, have recently updated their prepaid recharge plans. These updates involve changes to existing benefits and price increases for some plans. If you're specifically looking for an Airtel prepaid recharge plan that offers unlimited 5G data in addition to 4G data with a Fair Usage Policy (FUP) limit, here's a list of all Airtel prepaid plans currently available for recharge that offer unlimited 5G data.

It's important to note that, unlike Jio, Airtel does not have a separate category of recharge for 5G data. Airtel subscribers who want to enjoy unlimited 5G data can recharge with selected Airtel plans listed below.

Airtel prepaid recharge plans with unlimited 5G data and OTT benefits

Airtel Rs 3999 prepaid recharge plan:

Available under the 'Cricket Packs' category

365 days validity

Offers 2.5GB of 4G data per day in addition to unlimited 5G data

Unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day

Complimentary subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for 1 year

Airtel Rs 1798 prepaid recharge plan:

Available under the 'Truly Unlimited' category

84 days validity

Includes 3GB of 4G data per day along with unlimited 5G data

Unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day

Complimentary 84-day subscription to Netflix Basic

Airtel Rs 1199 prepaid recharge plan:

Available under the 'Truly Unlimited' category

84 days validity

Includes 2.5GB of 4G data per day along with unlimited 5G data

Unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day

Complimentary 84-day subscription to Amazon Prime

Airtel Rs 1029 prepaid recharge plan:

Available under the 'Cricket Packs' category

84 days validity

Includes 2GB of 4G data per day along with unlimited 5G data

Unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day

Complimentary 3-month subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile

Airtel Rs 838 prepaid recharge plan:

Available under the 'Truly Unlimited' category

56 days validity

Includes 3GB of 4G data per day along with unlimited 5G data

Unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day

Complimentary 56-day subscription to Amazon Prime

Airtel prepaid recharge plans with unlimited 5G data

Airtel Rs 3599 prepaid recharge plan:

Available under the 'Truly Unlimited' category

365 days validity

Includes 2GB of 4G data per day along with unlimited 5G data

Unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day

Airtel Rs 979 prepaid recharge plan:

Available under the 'Truly Unlimited' category

84 days validity

Includes 2GB of 4G data per day along with unlimited 5G data

Unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day

Airtel Rs 449 prepaid recharge plan:

Available under the 'Truly Unlimited' category

28 days validity

Includes 3GB of 4G data per day along with unlimited 5G data

Unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day

Airtel Rs 429 prepaid recharge plan:

Available under the 'Truly Unlimited' category

1-month validity

Includes 2.5GB of 4G data per day along with unlimited 5G data

Unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day

Airtel Rs 409 prepaid recharge plan:

Available under the 'Truly Unlimited' category

28 days validity

Includes 2.5GB of 4G data per day along with unlimited 5G data

Unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day

Airtel Rs 379 prepaid recharge plan:

Available under the 'Truly Unlimited' category

1-month validity

Includes 2GB of 4G data per day along with unlimited 5G data

Unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day

