Hyderabad rains: Incessant rainfall causes waterlogging, heavy traffic jams in parts of city | Video Hyderabad rains: Orange and yellow alerts were issued by IMD-Hyderabad to all the districts of Telangana for Saturday (April 5) and Sunday (April 6).

Hyderabad rains: Sudden heavy showers caught commuters unawares in Hyderabad on Thursday (April 3). Incessant rains lashed the city, reducing the visibility, while bikers took shelter under the flyovers today. Thunderstorms and a significant drop in temperatures were reported in several parts of Hyderabad. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad and other weather forecasters had predicted rains for the rest of the week, and showers accompanied by thunder were expected in Hyderabad and its surrounding districts in the coming days as well.

Watgerlogging, traffic jam reported in parts of Hyderabad

As per details, a heavy traffic jam was reported at the Chaderghat and Malakpet areas of Hyderabad after continuous rains. Waterlogging was also reported under the flyover at Chaderghat due to rains. Areas in Hyderabad and Secunderabad that reported showers today are Banjara Hills, Punjagutta, Jubilee Hills, Masab Tank, Begumpet, Paradise, Trimulgherry, Karkhana, Alwal, Sainikpuri, ECIL cross roads, Kapra, Tarnaka and Habsiguda. Several parts of Narayanguda, Himayathnagar and Khairatabad also reported summer thundershowers.

IMD weather prediction

As per IMD report, all the districts of Telangana will receive rains including Hyderabad till April 6. The day and night time temperatures, which were hovering above normal for a while, are also set to drop. The IMD-Hyderabad has issued thunderstorm warnings to all the districts of Telangana State.

IMD issues weather 'alerts'

“Maximum temperatures are likely to fall slightly for today, from tomorrow gradual fall by 2 to 4 degree Celsius during next 4 days,” the IMD-Hyderabad in its latest forecast said. For Thursday, the IMD-Hyderabad has issued yellow (moderate) thunderstorm warning with gusty winds of 40 to 50 kmph and 30 to 40 kmph at some places in Telangana State. The districts for which warning has been issued include Adilabad, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Medak, Kamareddy, Jagtial, Rajanna Sirsilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet and Jogulamba Gadwal.

For Friday (April 4), the IMD-Hyderabad has issued an orange (high) alert with thunderstorms accompanied with lightning, gusty winds (40-50 kmph) and hailstorm Adilabad, KumaramBheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Medak, and Kamareddy districts of Telangana. On the same day, an orange alert has been issued for Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Mahabubnagar Jagtial, Rajanna Sirsilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajigiri, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet and Jogulamba Gadwal districts of Telangana.Telangana tourism