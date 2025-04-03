Waqf (Amendment) Bill in nation's interest, opposition trying to bulldoze this: JP Nadda in Rajya Sabha Waqf Bill: Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju tabled the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, in the Rajya Sabha, asserting that the proposed legislation is not against Muslims or intended to hurt their religious feelings.

Waqf Bill: Leader of the Rajya Sabha and Union Minister JP Nadda defended the (Amendment) Bill, saying it is in the nation's interest. He said that the Opposition is trying to "bulldoze" the Waqf Bill.

Speaking in the Hosue, Nadda said, "I stand here in support of the Bill, and I hope that the House will also support it. Mujhe umeed hai ki UMEED (Unified Waqf Management Empowerment, Efficiency and Development) ka samarthan hoga. The basic aim of this Bill is to bring in reforms and proper management of Waqf properties...A lot of discussions have been held over this...Clamours are being made to bulldoze this Waqf Bill that has been brought by the Government of India. As the national president of a responsible political party, I put a stop to this clamour and oppose this narrative..."