Sonia Gandhi after Waqf Bill passed in Lok Sabha: 'It is a brazen assault on Constitution' Sonia Gandhi said the bill is very much part of the BJP’s deliberate strategy to keep the society in a state of permanent polarisation.

Sonia Gandhi, Congress MP, said on Thursday that yesterday, the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024 was passed in the Lok Sabha, and today it is scheduled to come up in the Rajya Sabha. She said the bill was in effect bulldozed through. “Our party’s position is clear. The Bill is a brazen assault on the Constitution itself. It is very much part of the BJP’s deliberate strategy to keep our society in a state of permanent polarisation,” she said.

Apart from her, Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi on Thursday criticised the timing and intent behind the Waqf (Amendment) Bill that was passed in the Lok Sabha, stating that the legislation was a ruse of the ruling government to divert attention from the US reciprocal tariff announcement.

"Parliament was working until 2 in the morning, and at 1:30 am, the US imposed tariffs. The country and especially the BJP voters must understand that this Waqf (Amendment) Bill was pre-planned to deviate people from the issue of tariffs. The US imposed 26 per cent tariffs, but the government is not ready to talk about that, and I have heard that the PM has now gone to Thailand," Pratapgarhi said.

Meanwhile, Congress MP and Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) member for the Waqf Bill Imran Masood condemned the bill's passage, stating that the constitution is "being crushed" and also signalled plans for a legal challenge against the legislation.

"The Constitution is being crushed... It's sad how things are proceeding based on their numbers (of MPs). We will continue our fight and take this to court," Masood asserted.

Furthermore, Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain said that the bill was "unconstitutional" and "unfair".

"The INDIA alliance stood united (against the bill). There was not a big difference between the votes of the INDIA alliance and NDA. Our people vociferously opposed this bill because it's unconstitutional, targeted legislation, and unfair," Hussain said.

On Thursday, the Rajya Sabha is likely to take up discussion on the Waqf Amendment Bill around 1 pm and eight hours have been allocated for the discussion.

Congress will get approximately 45 minutes during the discussion, and Nasir Hussain will be the first speaker from the party, while party MPs Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Imran Pratapgarhi are also likely to speak, a report by news agency ANI said.

On Wednesday, the Lok Sabha passed the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 after a marathon and heated debate, during which members of the INDIA bloc fiercely opposed the legislation while the BJP and its allies strongly supported it, saying it would bring transparency and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards.