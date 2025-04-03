Mamata Banerjee slams BJP over Waqf Bill, vows to nullify it when new govt is formed at Centre Waqf (Amendment) Bill: The ruling NDA strongly defended the Bill, describing it as beneficial for minorities, while the opposition parties condemned it, calling it "anti-Muslim".

Waqf (Amendment) Bill: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday accused the BJP of introducing the Waqf Bill to 'divide the country' and vowed to repeal it through an amendment once a 'new government is formed after ousting the current regime'.

Speaking to reporters, the Bengal Chief Minister said, "When a new government is formed after ousting the current regime, we will bring a new amendment to nullify this Waqf Bill brought by the BJP."

BJP brought Waqf Bill to divide country

"The BJP brought this Waqf Bill to divide the country," she alleged.

Banerjee, in a statement on Wednesday, criticised the BJP for its "divisive agenda". "My MPs are in Delhi to speak on the Waqf issue. The 'jumla party' has only one agenda -- to divide the country. They believe in 'divide and rule'," she alleged.

The ruling NDA firmly defended the Bill, calling it beneficial for minorities, while opposition parties criticized it as "anti-Muslim."

Waqf (Amendment) Bill passed in Lok Sabha

Earlier in the day, Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju tabled the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 in the Rajya Sabha, asserting that the proposed legislation is not against Muslims or intended to hurt their religious feelings, but seeks to improve the functioning of Waqf properties, address complexities, ensure transparency and introduce technology-driven management.

The Lok Sabha passed the Bill in the early hours of Thursday, after nearly 12 hours of debate. The Bill was passed after all amendments moved by the opposition members were rejected by voice votes. It was passed after a division of votes -- 288 in favour and 232 against.

The bill seeks to amend the Act of 1995 and improve the administration and management of waqf properties in India. It aims to overcome the shortcomings of the previous act and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards, improving the registration process and increasing the role of technology in managing Waqf records.

(With PTI inputs)

