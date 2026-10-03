Byron Biswas, West Bengal's Sagardighi MLA, seriously injured after fire breaks out at his Murshidabad home

Sagardighi MLA Byron Biswas was seriously injured after a fire broke out at his home in Murshidabad on Saturday afternoon. The fire started in one of the rooms of his house in the Old Dak Bungalow area under Shamsherganj police station, according to local sources.

Biswas was reportedly alone and resting in the room when the fire broke out. People at the house noticed smoke coming from the room and rushed in, rescuing the MLA in a serious condition. He was first taken to a private hospital in Dhulian, but his condition later deteriorated and doctors referred him to Murshidabad Medical College Hospital in Berhampore.

Fire breaks out at Byron Biswas' home

According to local sources, the fire broke out suddenly in a room at Biswas' residence around noon on Saturday. The MLA was inside the room at the time. After smoke was spotted coming from the house, family members and others at the residence quickly reached the room and rescued him.

The fire brigade and local police were also called to the spot after the incident was reported. Shamsherganj police are looking into what happened and how the fire started.

MLA being shifted to Murshidabad Medical College

Biswas was initially admitted to a private hospital in Dhulian after being rescued from the house. However, doctors later referred him to Murshidabad Medical College Hospital in Berhampore after his condition worsened.

The process of shifting the MLA from the private hospital in Dhulian to the medical college hospital in Berhampore has begun. No further details about his condition have been provided in the information available so far.

Who is Byron Biswas?

Byron Biswas is the Trinamool Congress MLA from Sagardighi in Murshidabad, West Bengal. He first entered the Assembly after winning the Sagardighi bypoll in 2023 as a Congress candidate, before joining the TMC later that year. He retained the seat in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly election, securing 90,781 votes.

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