HC extends Mahua Moitra's security cover till Nov 30, interim protection in hate speech case till Jan 29

Trinamool Congress' Lok Sabha member Mahua Moitra received a breather from the Calcutta High Court on Thursday after it extended an order to provide security cover till November 30 whenever she goes to the Krishnanagar constituency. This comes over alleged egg pelting and harassment that was she was subjected to during her previous visits.

The order was given by a single judge bench of Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya, who further directed that this plea must be placed before the division bench presided by Chief Justice Ravindra V Ghuge.

Justice Bhattacharyya also extended the interim protection from coercive action against the Lok Sabha member till January 29 next year in an alleged hate speech case. The hearing in the case will now take place next on January 13.

The interim protection was granted to her after Advocate General Surojit Nath Mitra, who was representing the West Bengal government told the court in a report that Moitra had on August 14 appeared before the cops at the the Hogalberia police station in the Nadia district during which she answered the questions that were raised by officials as part of the investigation.

Investigation into hate speech case to continue

In the report, Mitra also submitted that the investigation into the alleged hate speech case was continuing.

Moitra's lawyer submitted before the court that she was not subjected to egg pelting while appearing at the police station on August 14. He had earlier claimed that Moitra was subjected to such attacks whenever she was visiting her Krishnanagar constituency in Nadia district.

In this petition, the Krishnanagar MP sought quashing of criminal proceedings against her in the case registered at Hogalberia police station, claiming that concocted and motivated allegations were made against her.

Justice Bhattacharyya, granting interim protection to Moitra from coercive protection in the hate speech case on July 21, had directed her to appear before the investigating officer on August 14 for questioning.

The court had directed that no coercive steps be taken against her until October 5 subject to compliance with the conditions imposed. On a prayer by her lawyer, Justice Bhattacharyya had in his July 21 order also directed the police authorities to ensure that Moitra is not subjected to egg pelting when she appears before the investigating agency.

(With PTI inputs)

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