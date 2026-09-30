Class 9 student hospitalised in stabbing attack by classmate at Kolkata's school

Kolkata:

A Class 9 student of Kolkata's South Point School was admitted at Ruby Gen Hospital with a stabbing injury. The victim was allegedly attacked by his classmate in the class with a sharp object in front of teachers and students. The teacher immediately took the injured student to the school infirmary, where nurses administered first aid, then he was admitted to Ruby General Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.School officials are also closely monitoring the student's physical condition and have assured the family of all possible assistance.

The school authorities have lodged a report at the Gariahat police station. "Today in the afternoon one student of Class 9C of South Point School PS Gariahat assaulted one of his classmates with a sharp object and the latter sustained bleeding injury. He was shifted to Ruby Gen Hospital for his treatment and from school authorities it could be learnt that he is stable now. This was further learnt from school authorities that accused student is autistic child. We received a complaint in this matter from the school authorities and recording a case under appropriate sec of law," said an officer from Gariahat police station.

Similar incidents: Kolkata youth stabs couple on coffee date in New Town mall

A shocking incident occurred in broad daylight at the Downtown Mall in Newtown. Amid a dispute over a romantic relationship, a university student launched a frenzied attack on two of his classmates using a sharp knife. Both students were left bloodied, with one reported to be in critical condition. Panic ensued in the mall following the incident. The Techno City police have taken the accused student into custody. According to the police and eyewitnesses, the victims are Manu Mandal and Ishan Paik, and the accused is Saurik Pal. All three are students at a private university in New Town.

It is reported that the three of them were sitting and having coffee on the first floor of the Downtown Mall. During this time, an argument broke out with the female friend over suspected affair. The argument escalated rapidly, and Saurik suddenly pulled out a knife and launched a flurry of attacks on Manu and Ishan. Panic gripped the people as they witnessed the bloodshed inside the mall. Mall staff and bystanders intervened to rescue the injured and alerted the police.

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