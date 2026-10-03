West Bengal Assembly Speaker Rathindra Bose hospitalised after chest pain, currently under observation

West Bengal Assembly Speaker Rathindra Bose was hospitalised after complaining of uneasiness and chest pain, officials said on Saturday. He was admitted to a hospital near EM Bypass in eastern Kolkata on Friday night after feeling unwell following his return from a programme at the state Assembly.

Bose's condition is currently stable and he is under observation, Assembly officials said. Family sources said he underwent several medical tests after being taken to hospital and is now stable.

Rathindra Bose hospitalised after chest pain

Bose had attended a programme at the Assembly on Friday to mark Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary, along with other events. He also took part in several other programmes during the day.

After returning home, he suddenly complained of uneasiness and chest pain. His family then took him to hospital, where he underwent several medical tests.

Rathindra Bose was recently in the news over rebel TMC MLAs

Bose was recently in the news, when the Supreme Court said the West Bengal Assembly Speaker had time until October 8 to decide disqualification petitions against 10 rebel Trinamool Congress MLAs. The petitions were filed by TMC MLA Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, who sought action against the legislators under the anti-defection law. The matter followed notices issued by the Assembly Secretariat to the 10 MLAs earlier in September, asking them to explain why their membership should not be disqualified. Bose had given the legislators seven days to respond.

The dispute was linked to a split within the TMC's legislature party after Ritabrata Banerjee, who had been expelled by the party, emerged as the leader of a rebel bloc. The Supreme Court, while hearing the matter, expressed confidence that Bose was aware of the three-month timeframe for deciding disqualification petitions and would adhere to it. The issue had kept the newly constituted West Bengal Assembly's Speaker's office in the spotlight in the weeks before Bose's hospitalisation.

Rathindra Bose's political journey

Bose won his first Assembly election in the 2026 polls from the Cooch Behar South seat on a BJP ticket. He was later elected unopposed as the Speaker of the West Bengal Assembly.

A chartered accountant by profession, Bose had been associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for several years before entering active politics.

(With inputs from PTI)

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