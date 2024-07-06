THESE new Reliance Jio plans offer unlimited 5G data for less than Rs 200

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Jio 5G

Reliance Jio has recently updated the prices of all its recharge plans, while also removing some old recharge plans and modifying the benefits of existing ones. Additionally, the company has discontinued the unlimited 5G data benefit in most of its recharge plans, but it is now available with selected plans.

On the other hand, a new category called 'True 5G Unlimited Plans' has been introduced, providing unlimited 5G data with a Fair Usage Policy (FUP) on 4G data. Jio users currently using a 1GB or 1.5GB per day plan or any ‘Value’ plan can recharge with these plans over their current active plans to access unlimited 5G data.

Here are all the available Jio data booster plans that offer unlimited 5G data in addition to FUP 4G data:

Jio Rs 51 True 5G Unlimited Plans

This plan is priced at Rs 51 and is valid till the validity of the base active plan. Users can enjoy unlimited 5G data in addition to 3GB of 4G data with this plan.

Jio Rs 101 True 5G Unlimited Plans

This plan costs Rs 101 and remains valid until the base active plan's validity. Users get unlimited 5G data along with 6GB of 4G data with this plan.

Jio Rs 151 True 5G Unlimited Plans

This plan is priced at Rs. 151 and is valid until the base active plan expires. Users can enjoy unlimited 5G data in addition to 9GB of 4G data with this plan.

Meanwhile, the new rates from Jio and Airtel will be effective from July 3, while Vodafone Idea's new rates will be applicable from July 4. As a result of the latest price revision, the minimum recharge plans required to keep the SIM active have become more expensive. Here is a list of the minimum recharge plans offered by Jio, Airtel, and Vi that you can use to keep your SIM active.

ALSO READ: Reliance Jio discontinues THESE entertainment plans after recent price revision: Details here