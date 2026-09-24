Rinku Singh sets eye on Test cricket, expects Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to play ODI World Cup 2027

New Delhi:

After proving his mettle in the shortest format of the game, flamboyant batter Rinku Singh has set his sights on Test cricket for India. He doesn’t want to be defined as a T20 specialist and wants to be seen as a three-format player.

Notably, the Aligarh-born cricketer has represented India in 48 T20Is and two ODIs. He has played 53 matches in First-Class cricket and scored 3757 runs at an average of 58.70, including nine centuries and 23 fifties. Even his List A numbers are impressive, having amassed 2418 runs in 70 matches at 52.56, with two centuries and 21 fifties. Reflecting upon that, Rinku expressed his desire to play all three formats for India.

“There is a bit of that perception that I’m just a one-format player. But you can look at my average in domestic cricket, whether it is in one-dayers or four-day matches. I have a dream of playing Test cricket for India as well. So, people should not view me as a single-format player. I can play all three formats, and I do play all three formats in domestic cricket. But for India, I play only one format at the moment,” Rinku said in an interaction with JioStar.

Rinku on Rohit, Kohli

Alongside his own red-ball aspirations, Rinku spoke about the possibility of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli featuring in the 2027 ODI World Cup. He expects the veteran duo to be part of the squad, which has the capability to challenge for the title again.

“They are legends, both Virat bhaiya and Rohit bhaiya. Not just me, but the entire nation hopes that they play in the World Cup and are part of the team that goes on to win it. It would be a huge moment for the whole country, as who knows, it could be their last World Cup. So, it would be huge if they can win it for India. It would be huge for them as well, because we haven’t won the World Cup in a long time. We last won it in 2011. So, we hope both of them are with the team, and that they lift that trophy,” he signed off.

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