Reliance Jio discontinues THESE entertainment plans after recent price revision: Details here

Follow us on Image Source : JIO Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio recently revised its prepaid and postpaid recharge plans. Some plans saw price hikes, while others that remained at the same price saw a reduction in benefits. Additionally, certain plans were removed from the listing. Here is a list of entertainment plans that have been removed by Jio.

Entertainment plans

Jio Rs 3,662 Plan: This plan offered 365 days of validity with 2.5GB of data per day and included Sony LIV and ZEE5 subscriptions.

Jio Rs 3,226 Plan: This plan offered 365 days of validity with 2GB of data per day and included Sony LIV subscription.

Jio Rs 3,225 Plan: This plan offered 365 days of validity with 2GB of data per day and included ZEE5 subscription.

Jio Rs 2,999 Plan: This plan offered 365 days of validity with 2.5GB of data per day. 5. Jio Rs 909 Plan: This plan offered 84 days of validity with 2GB of data per day and included Sony LIV and ZEE5 subscriptions.

Jio Rs 806 Plan: This plan offered 84 days of validity with 2GB of data per day and included Sony LIV subscription.

Jio Rs 805 Plan: This plan offered 84 days of validity with 2GB of data per day and included ZEE5 subscription.

Jio Rs 3178 Plan: This plan offered 365 days of validity with 2GB of data per day and included Disney+ Hotstar subscription.

Jio Rs 4498 Plan: This plan offered 365 days of validity with 2GB of data per day, JioTV Premium subscription, and 78GB of bonus data.

Jio Rs 3227 Plan: This plan offered 365 days of validity along with 2GB of data per day with Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Jio now offers only one plan, that too data plan, with complimentary subscription to SonyLiv and Zee5. The plan is priced at Rs 175, which offers 10GB of data for 28 days.

In addition to this, popular plans such as Rs 398 and Rs 1198 that offered JioTV Premium subscription have been removed by Jio. Furthermore, Jio has discontinued the Rs 331 plan, which offered 40GB of data with 30 days validity, and a subscription to Disney+ Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Jio, Airtel, Vi minimum validity plan: Here's how much you need to spend to keep your SIM active