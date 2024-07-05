Jio, Airtel, Vi minimum validity plan: Here's how much you need to spend to keep your SIM active

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Minimum validity recharge plan

All major telecom operators in India, including Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea (Vi), have recently updated their recharge plans. Postpaid and prepaid plans are now approximately 22 percent more expensive. The new rates from Jio and Airtel are effective from July 3, while Vodafone Idea's new rates are applicable from July 4. As a result of the latest price revision, the minimum recharge plans required to keep the SIM active have also become more expensive.

Here is a list of the minimum recharge plans offered by Jio, Airtel, and Vi, which you can use to keep your SIM active.

Airtel minimum validity recharge plan

Airtel has increased the cost of its minimum recharge plan by Rs 20. Previously priced at Rs 179, the plan now costs Rs 199 and comes with a validity of 28 days. Users will receive 2GB of data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 free SMS daily with this prepaid recharge plan.

Vi minimum validity recharge plan

Vodafone-Idea's minimum recharge plan is available for Rs 98 but has a validity of only 10 days. To cover a month, users will need to recharge with Rs 199. The Rs 98 plan offers users unlimited calling, along with 200MB data. However, free SMS is not included in this plan.

Jio minimum validity recharge plan

For Jio users, the minimum recharge plan costs Rs 149 and has a validity of 14 days. This plan includes 1GB data per day, unlimited voice calling, and access to features like Jio TV and Jio Cinema.

Meanwhile, BSNL is expected to launch its 4G service nationwide next month. The company has recently upgraded over 10,000 mobile towers to 4G. Additionally, BSNL has teased the upcoming 4G service on its social media channels. In a post on X (previously known as Twitter), the company announced new 4G recharge plans through a video. These prepaid plans will provide users with various value-added services, including unlimited voice calling and 4G internet data.

