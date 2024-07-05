BSNL all set to launch 4G services, introduces new recharge plans

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BSNL

BSNL is all set to join major telecom companies such as Airtel, Jio, and Vi (Vodafone-Idea) by launching its 4G services in India. The government-owned telecom company is expected to roll out its 4G service across the country next month. The company has also upgraded over 10,000 mobile towers to 4G recently. In addition to this, BSNL has teased the upcoming 4G service through its social media channels. In an X (formerly Twitter) post, the company has announced new 4G recharge plans via a video. These prepaid plans will offer users various value-added services, including unlimited voice calling and 4G internet data.

The video mentions the company's indigenous 4G network, which suggests that the company is all set to launch its 4G services nationwide. The recharge plans include unlimited voice calling and data for users. Additionally, users can enjoy various value-added services such as entertainment, gaming, and music.

BSNL Ultimate Prepaid Plans:

PV2399: This BSNL recharge plan is priced at Rs 2,399. It offers a validity of 395 days and comes with 100 free SMS and 2GB of data daily.

PV1999: This prepaid recharge plan offers 365 days of validity with a total of 600GB data, 100 free SMS, and unlimited daily voice calling.

PV997: Ths recharge plan is priced at Rs 997 and comes with 160 days of validity. It offers 2GB of daily data, unlimited calling, and 100 free SMS.

STV599: This is a budget-friendly plan, which offers 84 days of validity with 3GB of data per day.

STV347: This plan is priced at Rs 347 and offers 54 days of validity with 2GB data per day, 100 free SMS, and unlimited voice calling

PV199: This BSNL recharge plan is valid for 30 days and includes 2GB data per day, 100 free SMS, and unlimited voice calling.

PV153: This plan comes with a validity of 26 days and offers 26GB of data, 100 free SMS, and unlimited daily calling.

STV118: This plan is valid for 20 days and includes 100 free SMS, unlimited voice calling, and 10GB of data.

ALSO READ: OPPO Reno 12 Series set to launch in India on July 12: All you need to know