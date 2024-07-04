OPPO Reno 12 Series set to launch in India on July 12: All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : FILE OPPO Reno12 5G Series

OPPO is set to launch the new Reno 12 series smartphones in India, scheduled for July 12. This highly anticipated series will include two variants of the device- the Reno 12 and its Pro variant. Both devices are packed with advanced artificial intelligence features designed to elevate user experience.

Display and Design

Both smartphones from the Reno 12 series will showcase a 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz flexible AMOLED display. The device will further introduce its innovative “Quad-Micro Curved Infinite View” design, which has achieved an impressive 93.5 per cent screen-to-body ratio the size of minimizing side bezels.

Colours

The OPPO Reno 12 Pro will be available in Sunset Gold and Space Brown colour options featuring a dual-texture back panel.

The upper part will be integrated with OPPO Glow technology, which is resistant to smudges, while the lower section offers a glossy finish adorned with the OPPO logo.

The standard OPPO Reno 12 will come in Sunset Peach, Matte Brown, and Astro Silver colour variants.

Durability and protection

Both the models from OPPO boast “All-Round Armour protection technology,” which enhances resistance to drops and impacts. Constructed from high-strength alloy, the chassis ensures robust durability, claims the company. Also, both devices are IP65-rated for dust and water resistance, with reinforced components like USB-C port, speakers and SIM card tray.

Performance and AI-powered features

Powering the OPPO Reno 12 series is the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 system-on-chip, which is complemented by OPPO's advanced AI features. These further include:

AI Clear Face

AI Writer

AI Recording Summary

AI Eraser 2.0

All the new features have been designed to enhance usability and efficiency.

Battery and charging capabilities

Both models feature a substantial 5000mAh battery which is bundled with 80W SUPERVOOC wired charging support, to ensure rapid charging times.

OPPO further claims that smartphones could achieve a full charge from 0 per cent to 100 per cent in 46 minutes.

Camera

The Reno 12 Pro will come with a triple-camera setup, featuring a 50MP SONY LYT-600 primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), a 50MP telephoto camera utilizing the Samsung JN5 sensor for 2x zoom, and an 8MP Sony IMX 355 ultra-wide-angle lens.

On the other hand, the standard OPPO Reno 12 replaces the telephoto lens with a 2MP macro lens while retaining the primary and ultra-wide-angle lenses.

For selfies, the Reno 12 Pro features a 50MP front HD shooter, while the standard model integrates a 32MP sensor.

This comprehensive lineup from OPPO promises to redefine smartphone experiences with cutting-edge technology and stylish design choices, catering to diverse user preferences.

ALSO READ: India is the most active country for Meta's Threads: Here is the reason

Meta has identified India as one of the most active countries globally on Threads. In India, popular tags and discussions on Threads revolve around topics such as films, OTT content, television, celebrities, and sports.