Motorola Razr 50 Ultra unveiled new foldables with Moto AI and bigger cover display

Motorola has introduced its latest dual-display flip handset, the Razr 50 Ultra in the Indian market. This flagship device comes with an innovative Moto AI feature which claims to have the title of having the largest cover screen on a flip device. Also, the Razr 50 Ultra from Motorola has unveiled the Moto Buds+ in the Indian market. The new flip phone has been positioned as a direct competitor to the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, scheduled to release on July 10.

The new Razr 50 Ultra smartphone has been poised to redefine the foldable smartphone landscape in the market.

Main highlight: Largest cover display

This new flip smartphone from Motorola comes with a 4-inch cover display- which is said to be the largest of all. Earlier, Samsung and Oppo flip phones launched in India had smaller cover displays (around 3.4-inch in size). But Motorola has given a bigger cover screen to the new Razr device when compared to last year’s Razr 40 Ultra (2023). The new flip smartphone from Motorola supports an IPX8 rating means, it will not get damaged in water and dust- making it a sturdy device.

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra: Price and offer

The new Razr 50 Ultra smartphone from Motorola comes with a single storage variant in the Indian market i.e., 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. The price has been launched at a price tag of Rs 99,999. However, the company is offering an instant bank discount of Rs 5,000 and an early bird discount of Rs 5,000 on purchasing the new foldable device.

The smartphone will further be available in India via Amazon Prime Day sale on (20 and 21 July). Users could buy Moto Razr 50 Ultra in three colour options - Spring Green, Peach Fuzz and Midnight Blue.

Display details

The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra comes with a 6.9-inch main foldable display, which has been created by LTPO pOLED technology. The main screen (under the cover display) supports a 165Hz refresh rate feature and talking about the cover display, it comes with a 4-inch LTPO pOLED screen for brighter and more vivid results.

It will come with a 165Hz refresh rate and 300Hz touch sampling rate and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus which protects the display from any scratches and cracks. The smartphone comes with an aluminium body.

Processor with new Moto AI feature

The new foldable smartphone from Motorola comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor and supports Moto AI feature based on Google Gemini AI. With this processor, 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage, the device supports a customized operating system based on Android 14 OS.

