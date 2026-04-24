Big relief for power consumers in UP, no disconnection for 30 days despite negative balance

Lucknow:

In a significant move aimed at improving consumer convenience, the Uttar Pradesh government under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has introduced a new policy to ease pressure on electricity users. State Energy Minister Arvind Kumar Sharma announced that domestic consumers with electricity connections up to 1 kilowatt will not face disconnection for up to 30 days even if their balance turns negative. Officials have been directed to implement the decision with immediate effect. The initiative is designed to provide relief and ensure an uninterrupted power supply for households, Sharma said.

5-step SMS alert system introduced

The Energy Minister clarified that no electricity connection will be disconnected before the completion of a one-month cycle, even in case of a negative balance. To enhance transparency and improve communication, a five-stage SMS alert system has been introduced. "The consumers will receive mandatory notifications before any disconnection. They will get sufficient time to clear their dues. The system aims to minimise inconvenience and ensure that users are well informed in advance," he added.

Additional relief for 2-kilowatt consumers

The government has also extended benefits to consumers with connections up to 2 kilowatts. Their electricity supply will not be cut off if the negative balance is up to Rs 200. Similar to the 1-kilowatt category, these consumers will also receive alerts through the five-step SMS notification system.

Massive infrastructure boost to strengthen supply

Amid rising temperatures, the state government has accelerated electricity maintenance and infrastructure work across districts. The Energy Minister stated that nearly 30 lakh new electricity poles have been installed to strengthen the distribution network. Transformer capacity has also been significantly enhanced to ensure a stable supply during peak demand. Sharma expressed confidence that Uttar Pradesh has emerged as one of the leading states in terms of electricity supply in the country. He added that the government is fully prepared to ensure that people do not face any power-related issues during the intense summer. Continuous and quality electricity supply remains a top priority.

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