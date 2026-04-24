PM Modi shares stage with RG Kar victim's mother during rally in West Bengal | Video

Kolkata:

PM Modi on Friday shared a stage with Ratna Debnath, mother of the RG Kar case victim during a campaign rally in West Bengal, drawing attention amid the ongoing political discourse around the case. As the first phase of the West Bengal elections concluded on April 23, PM Modi campaigned for Ratna Debnath who is contesting the elections on a BJP ticket from Panihati assembly constituency.

PM Modi says BJP has given ticket to Ratna to get justice

Speaking about Debnath, PM Modi said the BJP has given her a platform to get justice, describing her as “our own,” and alleged that her daughter was a victim of what he termed as “jungle raj” under the current government. PM Modi also urged the women voters in West Bengal to support BJP in the second phase of the assembly polls, calling the ruling TMC an "anti-women" party.

Addressing a campaign rally, PM Modi said that BJP has a women-led development model and voting for the party will ensure freedom from TMC's "atrocities on daughters."

PM Modi says TMC is an anti-women party

"TMC is an anti-women party. The BJP works on a women-led development model. You vote for us. We will free Bengal from years of hardship. Freedom from TMC's fear, Freedom from TMC's corruption, Freedom from TMC's syndicate, Freedom from atrocities on daughters, Freedom from the compulsion of migration, Freedom from unemployment and joblessness, Freedom from the occupation by infiltrators," PM said.

PM Modi also slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her remarks asking women to not step out late at night.

Referring to the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder case that shook the nation, PM Modi said TMC responsible for the heinous crime. He added that the party made the mother of the victim a candidate.

"When the women of Bengal ask for justice, TMC tells them not to step out of their homes. The mother helped her daughter become a doctor. That daughter was taken away from her by TMC. We have made that mother a candidate. BJP has also given an opportunity to the victim of Sandeshkhali to lead," he said.

PM Modi affirms confidence in women power

PM Modi further affirmed confidence in the women power and said that they will write a "new saga of 21st century Bengal." "I am seeing that Bengal's women power... is going to write the new saga of 21st-century Bengal. Every woman of Bengal is saying- we will not tolerate anymore, we will change the TMC government. I have come today to assure every daughter of Bengal that the BJP will not allow their dreams to be crushed," he said,

Nearly a year and a half after the brutal killing of her 26-year-old daughter inside a locked seminar room of the state-run hospital in August 2024, Debnath agreed to contest the polls on a BJP ticket from her hometown Panihati after being approached by the party "to bring to light the truth behind the crime". She is pitted against TMC's Tirthankar Ghosh and CPI(M)'s Kalatan Dasgupta.

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