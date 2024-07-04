Follow us on Image Source : FILE India is the most active country for Meta's Threads: Here is the reason

Meta (formerly known as Facebook) has said that India is amongst the most active countries for Threads globally. In India, some of the most popular tags and topics on Threads were centred around film, OTT content, TV and celebrity-related conversations along with sports.

Threads has also achieved a milestone of more than 175 million monthly active users across the world, announced by Mark Zuckerberg, Founder and CEO of Meta.

Moreover, the company has mentioned that people will use Threads in India were more likely to mention another user and use a video in their posts compared to the global average.

In an official statement, the tech giant said, "Threads is primarily used for text-based creation, but many people are supplementing their posts with media."

"Photos are also one of the most used features on the app, with one in four Threads posts including at least one. With the introduction of an in-app camera and the growing Photography Threads community, photos have become a popular way to enhance text-first posts," it added.

Looking forward to the next year of Threads, the company said that it is excited to make the app even better for following and discussing "your interests in real-time, and is investing in more features that make people feel most comfortable sharing their thoughts and ideas on the app".

Inputs from IANS