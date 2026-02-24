Nitish Kumar loses cool in Bihar Assembly over opposition's 'guns and bullets' slogan

Patna:

Tensions escalated inside the Bihar Assembly on Tuesday when Chief Minister Nitish Kumar lost his cool after opposition members accused the government of ruling with the help of "guns and bullets". The 76-year-old leader stood up to reprimand the protesting MLAs and had a brief slip of tongue while highlighting the NDA's massive majority, stating that "our strength is two thousand and two". The BJP-led coalition, which includes Kumar's JD(U) and smaller allies, had secured a sweeping victory in the Bihar Assembly elections last year, winning 202 out of 243 seats.

The uproar began shortly after the House convened at 11 am. RJD MLA Kumar Sarvajeet raised objections over the police's baton charge on village chowkidars in Patna a day earlier when they demonstrated to demand higher stipends. Sarvajeet alleged that "the chowkidars who were demanding a hike in their pay are very much employees of the Home department. Yet, they were treated in a deplorable fashion yesterday." Several RJD MLAs also joined the protest by shouting "bandook goli ki sarkar nahin chalegi (will not allow a rule by brute force, with the help of guns and bullets)."

Nitish responds sharply to Opposition's attack

The slogan infuriated Nitish Kumar, the longest-serving Chief Minister of Bihar and head of the JD(U), who has had two short-lived alliances with the RJD in the past. Shouting back at the opposition, he said, "Do not talk rubbish. This government will run without any hiccups. Just look at us. We are two thousand and two. And just look at how many of you have been left now." Kumar appeared to be referring to the RJD's poor performance in the last elections when the party secured just 25 seats, one of its lowest tallies.

Verbal duel intensifies between JD(U) and RJD

When RJD leader Bhai Virendra reminded Nitish Kumar of their short-lived alliances over the last decade, the Chief Minister retorted, "Yes, and you people always indulged in mischief, a reason why I pulled out never to return". He also reminded the opposition party, which lost power to the NDA under his leadership in 2005, that "You did nothing worthwhile during the period you were in power... Law and order had been so abysmal that people feared getting out of their homes after 5 pm. So you better not talk nonsense."

House plunges into chaos before minister intervenes

As the heated exchanges continued, several opposition MLAs moved into the well of the House, creating temporary turmoil. Order was restored only after Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary intervened, assuring the House that "We will call representatives of various associations of chowkidars for talks. Their demands will be looked into, and appropriate action will be taken."

