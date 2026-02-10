RJD slams Nitish Kumar as his 'ye ladki' remark for Rabri Devi sparks row: 'Old man is a loafer' Taking to social media, the RJD targeted Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and said, "The old man from Bihar who holds a constitutional position and makes obscene remarks about women is a loafer."

The Rashtriya Janata Jal (RJD) on Tuesday slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as his 'ye ladki' remark for Rabri Devi sparked row in Bihar Council. The RJD in a post on X called the Bihar CM a loafer. The RJD said, "The old man from Bihar who holds a constitutional position and makes obscene remarks about women is a loafer."

Rohini Acharya slams Nitish Kumar for the remarks

Earlier, Rohini Acharya targeted Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the issue. Tejashwi Yadav then labelled him a dementia and Alzheimer's patient. The RJD has now posted derogatory remarks against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on social media, calling him a "loafer" and "old man."

On Tuesday, continuous uproar was witnessed in the Bihar Assembly. After the ruckus by the opposition, the Speaker got the protesting opposition members thrown out for the whole day by the marshals. The Speaker repeatedly told them not to disrupt the Question Hour session and not to disturb the proceedings of the House. Despite this the opposition members continued shouting slogans and creating ruckus. After this the Speaker took strict action and ordered the opposition members to be thrown out of the House for the whole day.

Ruckus in Bihar Legislative Council over ‘ye ladki’ remark

A heated argument broke out in the Bihar Legislative Council on Monday after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar referred to former Chief Minister Rabri Devi as "Ye Ladki (girl)" during a heated exchange in the House.

The controversy further unfolded as soon as the proceedings of the Bihar Legislative Council began. Led by Rabri Devi, RJD women members raised slogans in the House over law-and-order issues.

Here’s what Nitish Kumar said

After the opposition’s protest, Nitish Kumar lost his temper and said in the House, “When these people were in power earlier, did they do any work? This is all useless and nonsense.”

Later, referring to Rabri Devi, the Chief Minister said, “She is creating too much noise,” and asked the Chairman to take action against those disrupting the proceedings. Rohini Acharya, daughter of Rabri Devi, accused the Chief Minister of repeatedly crossing the limits of parliamentary language, especially while referring to women.

Referring to Nitish Kumar’s past statements, Rohini Acharya said that his statements over the past few years clearly show that he suffers from mental and ideological frustration towards women. Moreover, Tejashwi Yadav also launched a direct attack on Nitish Kumar, calling the remark a reflection of a narrow mindset towards women.

“When the impact of dementia and Alzheimer’s increases, a person slips into a mentally unstable state, where you can only wish for his mental well-being,” Tejashwi said in a social media post.

