Follow us on Image Source : FILE Jio launches new plan with 98 days validity and 196GB data: Details

Reliance Jio, a telecom giant with more than 440 million active users in India, has recently adjusted the prices of many of its prepaid recharge plans. Also with these changes, Jio is rolling out several new plans to cater to diverse user needs. Here’s a detailed look at Jio's latest offerings:

Jio's 98-Day Plan

Jio's newly introduced 98-day plan is priced at Rs 999. This plan offers users unlimited voice calling and a generous 2GB of daily data, totalling 196GB over the plan’s duration. Additionally, users will enjoy 100 free SMS messages each day. A standout feature of this plan is the inclusion of unlimited 5G data, ensuring uninterrupted high-speed internet access.

Key Benefits

Price: Rs 999 Validity: 98 days Data: 2GB daily (196GB total) Voice: Unlimited voice calls SMS: 100 free SMS daily 5G Data: Unlimited 5G access Extras: Subscriptions to Jio TV, Jio Cinema, and Jio Cloud

Image Source : FILERs 999 recharge

Jio's 72-day plan

Furthermore, the 98-day plan, Jio has also launched a new 72-day plan, at a price tag of Rs 749. This plan will provide the users with 2GB of data per day, along with an extra 20GB of data, totalling 164 GB.

It also includes unlimited voice calling and 100 free SMS messages per day. Like the 98-day plan, this option also offers unlimited 5G data.

Key Benefits:

Price: Rs 749 Validity: 72 days Data: 2GB daily plus 20GB extra (164GB total) Voice: Unlimited voice calls SMS: 100 free SMS daily 5G Data: Unlimited 5G access Extras: Subscriptions to Jio TV, Jio Cinema, and Jio Cloud

Unlimited 5G data and added benefits

Both the 98-day and 72-day plans come bundled with the significant advantage of unlimited 5G data, enabling the users to enjoy seamless, high-speed connectivity.

Furthermore, these plans will further include free access to Jio's suite of services, like Jio TV for live television, Jio Cinema for a vast library of movies and shows, and Jio Cloud for cloud storage solutions.

With new offerings, Jio continues to provide comprehensive and value-packed plans to its vast user base, catering to both data-intensive users and those seeking reliable connectivity and entertainment options.

ALSO READ: 46 per cent of Indian IT professionals consider all corporate data stored in the cloud to be sensitive: Report

ALSO READ: OnePlus brings back Robin Liu as the head of India operations