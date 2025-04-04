Manoj Kumar dies: From National Film Award to Padma Shri to Dadasaheb Phalke, full list of awards Manoj Kumar dies: The curtains have fallen on a golden era of Indian cinema as Manoj Kumar, the legendary actor, filmmaker, and celebrated patriot of the silver screen, passed away at the age of 87. As the nation mourns his loss, let’s take a look at the list of awards bestowed upon him.

Manoj Kumar dies: Indian cinema has lost one of its most iconic figures, as legendary actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar passed away on Friday at the age of 87. Renowned for his unforgettable patriotic roles that earned him the endearing title of "Bharat Kumar", the veteran actor-director breathed his last at 4:03 am at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. Medical reports revealed that the cause of his death was cardiogenic shock resulting from acute myocardial infarction -- a severe heart attack. The veteran actor had also been grappling with decompensated liver cirrhosis over the past few months, a condition that steadily deteriorated his health.

Kumar had been under medical care since February 21, 2025, when he was admitted to the hospital due to complications arising from his illness. His passing marks the end of an era in Bollywood, leaving behind a rich legacy of cinema deeply rooted in patriotism and timeless storytelling. Notable personalities and his big fans expressed their condolence on the social media platform X and called him a great actor who had massively contributed to Indian cinema.

Throughout his career, Kumar became known for both his acting and direction in films that focused on national pride and the spirit of unity. Kumar's contributions to Indian cinema earned him several prestigious accolades, including a National Film Award and seven Filmfare Awards in different categories. In recognition of his immense contribution to Indian arts, Kumar was honoured with several notable awards during his career.

Full list of awards and achievements conferred to Manoj Kumar:

The filmmaker has been acknowledged with numerous prestigious awards. Manoj Kumar's awards are not mere trophies but testaments to a life devoted to the art of storytelling. His films like 'Shaheed,' 'Purab Aur Paschim,' and 'Kranti' continue to inspire generations with their powerful messages of patriotism and social justice. Let’s take a look at the impressive list of awards bestowed upon him.

National Film Award for best feature film (Upkaar): Manoj Kumar's directorial film 'Upkaar' not only established him as a patriotic icon but also earned him the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in 1967, which also solidified his reputation as a filmmaker par excellence.

Padma Shri (1992): One of India’s highest civilian honors, the Padma Shri was conferred upon him in 1992 for his outstanding contribution to Indian cinema.

Dadasaheb Phalke Award (2015): The Government of India honoured him with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the country's highest award in cinema, in 2015. This recognition celebrated his lifetime of work that enriched Indian cinema with films rooted in patriotism and social values.

List of Filmfare Awards

Year Category Work 1968 Best Film Upkaar 1968 Best Director Upkaar 1968 Best Story Upkaar 1968 Best Dialogue Upkaar 1969 Best Actor Be-Imaan 1972 Best Editing Shor 1972 Best Director Roti Kapda Aur Makaan 1999 Lifetime Achievement Award Honoured

A look at some other awards:

2007: Sardar Patel Lifetime Achievement International Award

Sardar Patel Lifetime Achievement International Award 2008: Star Screen Lifetime Achievement Award

Star Screen Lifetime Achievement Award 2010: Lifetime Achievement Award at the 12th Mumbai Film Festival

Lifetime Achievement Award at the 12th Mumbai Film Festival 2012: Lifetime Achievement Award at the Apsara Film & Television Producers Guild Award

Lifetime Achievement Award at the Apsara Film & Television Producers Guild Award 2012: Lifetime Achievement Award at the Nashik International Film Festival

Lifetime Achievement Award at the Nashik International Film Festival 2012: Bharat Gaurav Award in New Jersey, United States

Bharat Gaurav Award in New Jersey, United States 2013: Lifetime Achievement Award at the Jagran Film Festival

Lifetime Achievement Award at the Jagran Film Festival 2019: Lifetime Achievement Award from Power Brands at BFJA (Bollywood Film Journalists Awards)

Lifetime Achievement Award from Power Brands at BFJA (Bollywood Film Journalists Awards) 2020: Kalaimamani

Manoj Kumar's legacy

Kumar's legacy is not just confined to the silver screen. His films celebrated the values of patriotism, integrity, and national unity, themes that resonate with cinephiles even today. As an actor, director, and lyricist, he defined an era of Indian cinema that transcended borders and left an everlasting impact on generations of moviegoers. Manoj Kumar's death marks the end of an era in Bollywood. He leaves behind a legacy that will continue to inspire future generations of filmmakers and audiences. Kumar also chose to pursue a career in politics after his retirement. Ahead of the 2004 general elections in India, he formally became a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

ALSO READ: Actor-director Manoj Kumar, known for patriotic films, dies at 87 in Mumbai, condolence messages pour in