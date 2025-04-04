Manoj Kumar's highest-grossing films: This movie beats Kranti and Upkar for no. 1 spot Legendary actor Manoj Kumar, known for patriotic classics like Kranti and Upkar, delivered several blockbusters. Here's a look at his top 10 highest-grossing films, including a surprising no. 1 that outperformed all others.

Legendary actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar died at the age of 87 on Friday at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. The cause of death remains undisclosed, and details about his final rites are awaited. Manoj Kumar was celebrated for his iconic patriotic films, earning him the moniker 'Bharat Kumar'. His notable works include Purab Aur Paschim, Kranti, and Roti, Kapda Aur Makaan, which left a lasting impact on Indian cinema.

A multifaceted talent

Beyond acting and directing, Manoj Kumar showcased his skills as a screenwriter, lyricist, and editor. Over his illustrious career, he won a National Film Award and seven Filmfare Awards.

Honored by the nation

In recognition of his immense contribution to Indian cinema, the Government of India honored him with the Padma Shri in 1992 and the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2015.

The film fraternity and fans across the country are mourning the loss of a true cinematic legend.

Manoj Kumar, known for his patriotic and socially relevant films, has given several blockbusters throughout his career.

Here's a look at his 10 highest-grossing movies of all time:

1. Dus Numbri (1976)

Featuring Manoj Kumar, Hema Malini, and Amrish Puri, Dus Numbri became a major box office hit, earning Rs 14.71 crore in India.

2. Kranti (1981)

This historical drama, directed and produced by Manoj Kumar, starred Dilip Kumar, Shashi Kapoor, Shatrughan Sinha, Hema Malini, and Parveen Babi. Made on a budget of Rs 3.1 crore, it collected Rs 10 crore in India and Rs 16 crore worldwide.

3. Roti, Kapda Aur Makaan (1974)

One of the biggest films of its time, this socially relevant drama became the highest-grossing Indian film of the year and was declared an all-time blockbuster, earning Rs 5.25 crore in India.

4. Purab Aur Paschim (1970)

A patriotic film directed by and starring Manoj Kumar alongside Saira Banu, it made Rs 4.50 crore at the Indian box office, becoming the fourth highest-grossing film of 1970.

5. Upkar (1967)

A milestone in Manoj Kumar’s career, this patriotic drama featured Asha Parekh and Prem Chopra in key roles and grossed Rs 3.50 crore in India.

6. Be-Imaan (1972)

Starring Manoj Kumar and Rakhi Gulzar, Be-Imaan was a major hit, collecting Rs 3.11 crore in India.

7. Gumnaam (1965)

A suspense thriller featuring Manoj Kumar, Nanda, Mehmood, Pran, and Helen, Gumnaam grossed Rs 2.6 crore and ranked among the top 10 earners of that year.

8. Himalay Ki God Mein (1965)

Starring Manoj Kumar and Mala Sinha, this film earned Rs 2.25 crore in India and became a popular romantic drama of its time.

9. Neel Kamal (1968)

Featuring Manoj Kumar, Waheeda Rehman, and Rajkumar, this classic earned Rs 1.80 crore in India.

10. Do Badan (1966)

Directed by Raj Khosla and starring Manoj Kumar, Asha Parekh, Simi Garewal, and Pran, Do Badan collected Rs 1.50 crore at the box office.

Despite many memorable performances, Dus Numbri stands as Manoj Kumar's highest-grossing film, breaking all records during its time.