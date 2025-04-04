PM Modi calls passage of Waqf Bill in Parliament a 'watershed moment', asserts it will help the marginalised PM Modi said that the passage of the Waqf Bill by both Houses of Parliament marks a watershed moment in the collective quest for socio-economic justice, transparency and inclusive growth in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill by both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha in the Parliament is a "watershed moment" in the collective quest for socio-economic justice in the country. PM Modi in a post on X, wrote that the Waqf Bill will aid those who have been on the margins for a long period of time and were denied both voice and opportunity.

"The passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill by both Houses of Parliament marks a watershed moment in our collective quest for socio-economic justice, transparency and inclusive growth. This will particularly help those who have long remained on the margins, thus being denied both voice and opportunity," PM Modi wrote on the social media platform.

The Waqf Amendment Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha after marathon debates and discussions going beyond 12 hours. It received 128 Ayes in Rajya Sabha and 288 nods in Lok Sabha.



PM Modi extended his gratitude to all the MPs who participated in the Parliamentary and Committee discussions and voiced their perspectives and contributed to the strengthening of the legislation.

Expressing a special thanks to the people who sent their valuable inputs to the Parliamentary committee, he stressed the significance of extensive debate and dialogue.

"Gratitude to all Members of Parliament who participated in the Parliamentary and Committee discussions, voiced their perspectives and contributed to the strengthening of these legislations. A special thanks also to the countless people who sent their valuable inputs to the Parliamentary committee. Yet again, the importance of extensive debate and dialogue has been reaffirmed," Modi said.