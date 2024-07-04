OnePlus brings back Robin Liu as the head of India operations

Follow us on Image Source : LINKEDIN Robin Liu

OnePlus, a leading smart device manufacturer has confirmed the return of veteran Robin Liu as the head of its India operations, in the middle of an internal reshuffle. Liu has served as the head of sales for OnePlus India for around 19 months till January 2022. In an official statement, the company said that it will continue to strengthen its mainline presence and it has continued to expand its presence in the country.

The company added, “Furthermore, in addition to Robin Liu joining us, we are happy to share that Ramagopala Reddy who has joined us back as Vice President for the OnePlus India region."

Reddy will be playing a crucial role in spearheading OnePlus' product strategy efforts moving forward.

“Additionally, Ranjeet Singh also continues to be our Sales Director for the OnePlus India region and serves as a key contributing leader for the region,” said the company.

OnePlus said that it will continue to have a “robust and stable India leadership team in place.”

In June last year (2023), Navnit Nakra, who served as the CEO of OnePlus India, moved on from his position. He spearheaded operations and the overall business strategy in India.

Later, he joined the merchant commerce omnichannel platform Pine Labs as its Chief Revenue Officer.

