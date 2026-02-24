Mayank Pawar dies at 37; former Splitsvilla 7 contestant was Mr India title holder

New Delhi:

Sad news has emerged from the world of reality TV and the fitness industry. Mayank Pawar, one of the most popular contestants of MTV Splitsvilla Season 7, is no longer with us. This tragic news was confirmed through his official Instagram handle, leaving his fans, family, and fitness enthusiasts in deep mourning. Mayank's fans are deeply shocked and want to know what happened to him that led him to so suddenly depart this world

Paying tribute to him in an Instagram post, it read, 'A brother, a champion, a mentor, and an inspiration to many. Mayank Pawar will always be in our hearts.'

Who was Mayanak Pawar?

The post further revealed Mayank as not just a TV personality; but a role model for many young people through his hard work and discipline. 'Mayank Pawar's identity wasn't limited to reality shows. He was a legendary figure in the fitness world. He won the title of Mr India seven times and was once the overall winner of Mr India. As a celebrity fitness trainer, he brought positive change to many lives. His fitness and killer body were often the subject of discussion, but his sudden demise has sparked a new debate about fitness claims and health complications,' the Instagram handle reveals.

Although the exact cause of his death has not yet been revealed, his loved ones are struggling to accept the news. A condolence meeting will be held in his honor on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the Valmiki Temple in Sangam Park, Rana Pratap Bagh.

See the post here

Sunny Leone once cried for Mayank

Recalling the days of Splitsvilla 7, Mayank was known for his innocence, calm nature, and radiant personality. His popularity on the show was such that when he was eliminated by the Queen, show host Sunny Leone couldn't hold back her tears. She lovingly embraced Mayank before leaving the villa, which is considered one of the most emotional moments in the show's history. Even the notoriously strict host Nikhil Chinappa broke the rules and hugged Mayank before bidding him farewell.

Mayank is remembered not only for his pout and physique, but also for his simplicity. However, no public statement has yet been issued by Sunny or Nikhil on this tragic incident. Mayank Pawar's passing is an irreparable loss not only for his family but for the entire fitness community.

