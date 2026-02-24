Made in Korea release date announced: When is Priyanka Mohan's Tamil film releasing?

New Delhi:

The release date for the new Tamil film Made in Korea has been revealed on Tuesday. OTT viewers will soon be able to watch this new concept film on Netflix. It is a beautiful cross-cultural coming-of-age drama that tells the story of a girl from Tamil Nadu who dreams of going to Korea and her journey.

What is the story of the film?

The story revolves around Shenbagam aka Shenba, played by Priyanka Mohan. Since childhood, Shenba has had a special affinity for Korean culture. She dreams of not just seeing Korea from afar, but experiencing it.

The story takes a turn when she unexpectedly arrives in Seoul. But real life there turns out to be quite different from her dreams. Through this challenging journey, Shenba discovers herself, becomes stronger, and forges new relationships.

A popular South Korean actor is also a part of the film

The film's writer and director, Karthik, says he has always been fascinated by the historical and cultural similarities between Tamil and Korean cultures. He explained that this curiosity inspired him to create this story. According to him, Made in Korea is a heartwarming, hopeful, and beautifully depictive film about the small moments of life.

Priyanka Mohan said that the character of Shenba immediately connected with her. She says that Shenba's dream of going to Korea is filled with innocent curiosity and joy, and being a part of this Netflix film was a very special experience for her. She will also be seen in the film alongside popular South Korean actor Park Hae Jin.

When will the film be released?

Announcing the release, Netflix India shared a note on social media detailing the film's story. The platform confirmed that the film will stream in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam starting March 12, 2026.

Also Read: Bloody Romeo: Nani's new movie announced with Sujith on 42nd birthday | Watch