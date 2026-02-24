Uttar Pradesh receives Rs 1 lakh crore investment proposals from Singapore: CM Yogi Adityanath

Singapore:

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that Uttar Pradesh has received investment proposals worth Rs 1 lakh crore from Singapore companies over the last two days, including Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) amounting to Rs 60,000 crore.

Speaking in Singapore, the Chief Minister said, "In these two days, we have received proposals for investments worth Rs 1 lakh crore in Uttar Pradesh. This includes MoUs worth Rs 60,000 crore signed here. We are meeting many industry leaders today. Later tonight, we will depart for Japan."

He added that he visited a world-class skilling centre in Singapore and studied employment zone models that the state government plans to replicate in Uttar Pradesh.

AISATS to develop cargo hub and catering facility at Jewar airport

On the second day of the Singapore visit, CM Yogi witnessed a major aviation-sector investment for the upcoming Noida International Airport. Aviation services major AISATS signed an MoU with the Uttar Pradesh government to invest Rs 4,458 crore at the airport.

The investment will be used to develop a modern cargo terminal complex and a state-of-the-art air catering kitchen. Officials said the catering facility will not only serve flights from Jewar but is also expected to supply meals to airports across North India, turning the region into a key aviation services hub.

During the visit, the Chief Minister held discussions with Mr Kerry Mok, President and CEO of SATS. In his presence, SATS Ltd signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the development of a world-class cargo complex at Noida International Airport, Jewar, along with the establishment of a Taj SATS air catering kitchen that will serve Jewar and other airports across North India.

Focus on IT, data centres and logistics

CM Yogi also held discussions with Bruno Lopez, President and Group CEO of ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, on strengthening Uttar Pradesh’s IT, industrial, aviation and trade ecosystems. He said the talks focused on collaboration in hyperscale data centre infrastructure, digital ecosystems and sustainable technology investments.

The Chief Minister further interacted with Singaporean leaders to deepen institutional cooperation and investor confidence, and visited the SATS Changi Airport Logistics Hub to review advanced air cargo handling systems, cold chain logistics and integrated supply chain operations.

CM Yogi is on an official visit to Singapore from February 22 to 24 to strengthen economic cooperation and sector-specific collaboration between Uttar Pradesh and Singapore.

Also Read: AISATS to develop cargo hub, catering facility at Jewar airport with Rs 4,458 crore investment

Also Read: Yogi Adityanath hails UP's growth in Singapore, praises BrahMos and New India's global rise