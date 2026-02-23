Yogi Adityanath hails UP's growth in Singapore, praises BrahMos and New India's global rise

Lucknow:

During his visit to Singapore, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath interacted with the Indian diaspora and spoke about the emotional connection overseas Indians maintain with their homeland. He said, "Even while being so far from the motherland, the affection you carry in your hearts creates fresh enthusiasm within us for the development of India and the spirit of doing something for our motherland."

Yogi Adityanath added that every Indian should take pride in the rise of New India. "We are proud that New India is showing its strength to the world. Every Indian should feel proud of New India. New India will soon establish its identity as the third-largest economy in the world," CM Yogi added.

Yogi praises BrahMos Missile, highlights UP's law and order

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also praised the BrahMos missile system. He said the BrahMos missile had shaken even the strongest. "In Operation Sindoor, a BrahMos missile was fired which was made in Lucknow's plant," he said. CM Yogi emphasised that Uttar Pradesh has undergone a massive transformation in recent years, adding that there is no curfew and no riot in UP now and everything is fine.

He further pointed out that nine years ago, the state was engulfed in chaos where riots, insecurity, disorder and anarchy had become its identity. He added that under the visionary leadership of Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh has been turning the dream of development into reality. "You can see a great combination of heritage and development there," he added.

Yogi Adityanath on Digital India's global impact

Yogi Adityanath highlighted India's technological advancement and the success of the Digital India mission. He said that a decade ago, no one imagined India would talk about Digital India or promote a strong startup culture, but today India has made it a reality.

He referred to the Global AI Impact Summit held in Delhi and said, "More than 20 heads of state participated in the summit. Representatives from over 100 countries were also present. World leaders praised not only India but also the global welfare steps being taken. Everyone felt the strength of Prime Minister Modi’s Digital India vision."

