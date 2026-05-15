Jaishankar holds talks with Iranian FM Araghchi on situation in West Asia and its implications

New Delhi:

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi on Friday held wide-ranging talks focusing on the West Asia crisis and its impact on energy supplies and maritime stability. The Iranian foreign minister is on a three-day visit to New Delhi to attend a BRICS conclave. “Had a detailed conversation with FM Abbas Araghchi of Iran this morning in Delhi. Discussed the situation in West Asia and its implications. Also exchanged views on bilateral issues of mutual interest. Appreciate his participation in #BRICSIndia2026,” Jaishankar said in a post on X.

The external affairs minister also appreciated Araghchi's participation at the BRICS foreign ministerial meeting.

Abbas Araghchi says Iran is a victim of "illegal expansionism and warmongering"

Abbas Araghchi on Thursday said Iran is a victim of "illegal expansionism and warmongering", and urged the BRICS nations to "explicitly condemn" what he described as violations of international law by the US and Israel.

Araghchi delivered the remarks on the opening day of a two-day BRICS conclave in New Delhi, chaired by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and attended by foreign ministers from Russia, Brazil and other member states of the bloc.

"The truth is that Iran, like many other independent nations, is the victim of illegal expansionism and warmongering. These are ugly things which have no place in today's world," he said.

The India-hosted meet assumed greater significance as the influential bloc grapples with the economic fallout of the West Asia crisis, particularly the severe energy supply disruptions caused by the ongoing war involving the US, Israel, and Iran.

"In the face of horrific violence, the Iranian people have firmly and proudly stood up for themselves. Did we retreat from our ideal of independence? Did we surrender to the will and whims of imperial power? The answer is clear: we did not, and never will," he said.

Araghchi was severely critical of the US and Israel

Araghchi was severely critical of the US and Israel for targeting Iran and asserted that his country is "unbreakable and only emerges stronger and more united".

"As I have repeatedly stated, there is no such thing as a military solution to anything related to Iran. We Iranians never bow to any pressure or threat, but we reciprocate the language of respect," he said.

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