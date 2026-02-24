AISATS to develop cargo hub, catering facility at Noida's Jewar airport with Rs 4,458 crore investment

New Delhi:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s second day in Singapore saw a major investment commitment for the upcoming Jewar International Airport strengthening the state’s aviation infrastructure push. Aviation services major AI SATS signed an MoU with the Uttar Pradesh government to invest Rs 4,458 crore in two major projects at the upcoming Noida International Airport.

The investment will be used to develop:

A modern cargo terminal complex, and

A state-of-the-art air catering kitchen

The air catering facility will not only serve flights operating from Jewar but is also expected to supply food to airports across North India, turning the region into a major aviation services hub.

Day 1 of CM Yogi’s Singapore visit

Yesterday, CM Yogi held discussions with senior leadership of Temasek, including Chairman Teo Chee Hean.

Talks centered on sovereign investments in Uttar Pradesh across sectors such as data centres, logistics hubs, renewable energy and industrial infrastructure. Temasek has already committed Rs1,000 crore towards hospital and logistics projects in the state. The Chief Minister highlighted Uttar Pradesh’s policy reforms, improved ease of doing business, and fast-track clearance systems aimed at attracting global investors.

CM Yogi is on a two-nation tour from February 23 to 26, covering Singapore and Japan. This is his second official foreign visit since taking office. In Singapore, he is scheduled to meet representatives from 25 leading companies across sectors including logistics, data centres, clean energy, fintech, aviation engineering and hospitality.

After Singapore, he will travel to Japan to engage with major firms in automobiles, semiconductors, electronics manufacturing and green energy.