National Film Awards 2026 LIVE: Mammootty, Sanjay Mishra arrive on red carpet ahead of ceremony

The 72nd National Film Awards ceremony is being held today, September 22, at Ekta Nagar in Kevadia, Gujarat. President Droupadi Murmu will soon present the awards to winners across various categories, recognising films released in 2024. The ceremony will begin soon. It marks the first time the National Film Awards are being presented outside New Delhi.

This year's event is recognising films released in 2024 across several feature film, non-feature film and technical categories. Follow this live blog for the latest updates, winners and highlights from the ceremony.