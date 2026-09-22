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National Film Awards 2026 LIVE: Mammootty, Sanjay Mishra arrive on red carpet ahead of ceremony

Written By: Sakshi Verma
Updated:

The 72nd National Film Awards ceremony is taking place today, September 22, at Ekta Nagar in Kevadia, Gujarat. President Droupadi Murmu will soon present the honours, with winners from across Indian cinema being recognised.

National Film Awards 2026 LIVE
National Film Awards 2026 LIVE Image Source : India TV

The 72nd National Film Awards ceremony is being held today, September 22, at Ekta Nagar in Kevadia, Gujarat. President Droupadi Murmu will soon present the awards to winners across various categories, recognising films released in 2024. The ceremony will begin soon. It marks the first time the National Film Awards are being presented outside New Delhi. 

This year's event is recognising films released in 2024 across several feature film, non-feature film and technical categories. Follow this live blog for the latest updates, winners and highlights from the ceremony.

 

 

Live updates :National Film Awards 2026 LIVE

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  • 3:19 PM (IST)Sep 22, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    National Film Awards 2026 LIVE: Manoj Muntashir recalls AR Rahman's prediction about Maidaan song

    Speaking on the red carpet, Manoj Muntashir recalled that composer AR Rahman had told him he would win a National Award after listening to the lyrics of the Maidaan song Jaane Do. Muntashir has won the Best Lyrics award for the song.

  • 3:14 PM (IST)Sep 22, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    National Film Awards 2026 LIVE: Mammootty says he feels lucky to win fourth National Award

    Speaking on the red carpet, Mammootty said he feels lucky and fortunate to receive his fourth National Award. He also reflected on his long journey in cinema, crediting the directors, actors and people who have appreciated his work.

    India Tv - Mammootty
    (Image Source : DD NATIONAL)Mammootty

  • 3:10 PM (IST)Sep 22, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    National Film Awards 2026 LIVE: Onko Ki Kothin actors recite Salman Khan’s Wanted dialogue

    On the red carpet, Bengali film Onko Ki Kothin actors Riddhiman Banerjee and Tapomoy Deb recreated Salman Khan’s popular dialogue, Ek baar jo maine commitment kar di, from Wanted. The duo added a fun moment to the National Film Awards proceedings.

    India Tv - Riddhiman Banerjee and Tapomoy Deb
    (Image Source : DD NATIONAL)Riddhiman Banerjee and Tapomoy Deb

  • 3:04 PM (IST)Sep 22, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    National Film Awards 2026 LIVE: Randeep Hooda calls Savarkar film award an honour

    Speaking at the red carpet, Randeep Hooda said it was an honour for him to win a National Award for a film based on Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. Hooda won Best Debut Director for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.

    India Tv - Randeep Hooda
    (Image Source : DD NATIONAL)Randeep Hooda

  • 3:04 PM (IST)Sep 22, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    National Film Awards 2026 LIVE: Sanjay Mishra says he wants to thank his family

    At the red carpet, Sanjay Mishra said he would like to thank his family after winning the Best Supporting Actor award for Bhakshak. The actor is among the winners being honoured at the 72nd National Film Awards.

     

    India Tv - Sanjay Mishra
    (Image Source : DD NATIONAL)Sanjay Mishra

  • 2:53 PM (IST)Sep 22, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    National Film Awards 2026 LIVE: Red carpet preparations underway

    Ahead of the ceremony, preparations for the red carpet are underway in Gujarat as the 72nd National Film Awards event gets ready to welcome the winners and guests. The ceremony will later see the honours presented across several categories.

  • 2:40 PM (IST)Sep 22, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    National Film Awards winners 2026: President Droupadi Murmu to present the honours

    The 72nd National Film Awards honour achievements in Indian cinema for the year 2024. The winners were announced on 18 July 2026 by the chairpersons of the three juries. The President of India will present the awards on September 22, 2026 at Ekta Nagar (formerly Kevadia), in Gujarat.

  • 2:33 PM (IST)Sep 22, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    72nd National Film Awards: Kartik Aaryan arrived in Gujarat on Monday

    Kartik Aaryan arrived in Gujarat on Monday, September 21. He won the Best Actor award for Chandu Champion, directed by Kabir Khan. The actor also visited the Statue of Unity and paid his respects to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

  • 2:20 PM (IST)Sep 22, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    National Film Awards 2026 winners: Srikanth, Raayan among regional film honours

    Among the regional winners, Srikanth won Best Hindi Film, while Raayan took Best Tamil Film. Feminichi Fathima was named Best Malayalam Film and Committee Kurrollu won Best Telugu Film.

  • 2:16 PM (IST)Sep 22, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    National Film Awards 2026 winners: Awards were announced in July

    The winners of the 72nd National Film Awards were announced in New Delhi on July 18, 2026. The winners are being felicitated today in Gujarat.

     

  • 2:01 PM (IST)Sep 22, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    National Film Awards LIVE updates: Randeep Hooda wins Best Debut Director

    Randeep Hooda has been named Best Debut Director for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. He also played the lead role in the film.

  • 2:00 PM (IST)Sep 22, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    National Film Awards Anant Nag: Actor to receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award

    Veteran actor Anant Nag will receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2024. The honour recognises his contribution to Indian cinema over a career spanning more than five decades.

  • 2:00 PM (IST)Sep 22, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    National Film Awards 2026: Rajkumar Periasamy wins Best Director

    Rajkumar Periasamy has won Best Director for Amaran. The Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi-starrer is based on the life of Major Mukund Varadarajan.

  • 2:00 PM (IST)Sep 22, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    National Film Awards 2026 winners: Kalki 2898 AD gets major honour

    Kalki 2898 AD has won Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. The Nag Ashwin-directed film stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan.

  • 2:00 PM (IST)Sep 22, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    National Awards 2026 Gujarat LIVE: First ceremony outside Delhi

    The 2026 National Film Awards ceremony marks the first time the prestigious event is being held outside New Delhi. Ekta Nagar in Gujarat will host this year’s ceremony.

  • 1:59 PM (IST)Sep 22, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    72nd National Film Awards: Article 370 wins Best Feature Film

    Aditya Suhas Jambhale’s Article 370 has been named Best Feature Film at the 72nd National Film Awards. The film stars Yami Gautam and Priyamani in key roles.

  • 1:59 PM (IST)Sep 22, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    National Film Awards winners: Mammootty, Kartik Aaryan among key names

    Mammootty and Kartik Aaryan have jointly won Best Actor for Bramayugam and Chandu Champion, respectively. Yami Gautam has been named Best Actress for Article 370.

  • 1:58 PM (IST)Sep 22, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    National Film Awards LIVE: Ceremony to take place in Gujarat

    The 72nd National Film Awards ceremony will be held at Ekta Nagar in Kevadia, Gujarat. President Droupadi Murmu will present the awards across various categories.

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