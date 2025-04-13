Tajikistan shaken by powerful 5.9 earthquake: Details Inside Tajikistan Earthquake: A 5.9 magnitude earthquake jolted Tajikistan on Sunday, with its epicentre located at a depth of 16 km.

Tajikistan Earthquake: An earthquake measuring 5.9 on the Richter scale struck Tajikistan on Sunday morning, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) as saying. The tremor occurred at a depth of 16 km (10 miles), impacting the central region of the country.

5.5 magnitude quake hit Myanmar

Strong tremors were felt once again in Myanmar early on Sunday morning, triggering panic as people rushed out of their homes. The earthquake, which struck at 7:54 am, registered a magnitude of 5.5 on the Richter scale, according to the National Center for Seismology. The epicenter was located just 10 kilometers below the surface. While Myanmar recently witnessed a devastating quake that claimed over 3,000 lives, no casualties or damage have been reported from this latest tremor so far.

It is worth noting that earlier, on March 28, 2025, a devastating earthquake measuring 7.7 on the Richter scale struck Myanmar, causing widespread destruction across the country. According to the military, over 3,600 people lost their lives in the disaster, while more than 5,000 others sustained injuries.