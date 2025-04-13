Bengal Waqf Act protests: Central forces deployed in Murshidabad, Mamata says no to law | Updates At least three people were killed and over 150 arrested in Murshidabad’s Suti, Samserganj and Jangipur after several clashes, incidents of stone pelting and torching of vehicles.

As Waqf Act protests in several areas of West Bengal, mostly in Murshidabad, turn violent with massive damage to property and even leading to loss of lives, BSF has deployed five companies to support state police operations. In the wake of the unrest, the Calcutta High Court had ordered the deployment of Central forces in Bengal, emphasising that Constitutional Courts cannot turn a blind eye.

We do not support the Waqf law: Bengal CM

The Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, came into force on April 8 after it was passed in both the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday announced that the Waqf Act will not be implemented in the state following violent protests in the Muslim-majority Murshidabad district.

"Remember, we did not make the law over which many are agitated. The law was made by the central government. So the answer you want should be sought from the central government," Banerjee said in a post on X. "We have made our position clear on this matter — we do not support this law. This law will not be implemented in our state. So what is the riot about?" she asked.

The protests caused road blockage, disruption in train and other transport services. In several parts of Murshidabad, prohibitory orders have been imposed and internet services have been suspended to prevent further escalation.

Bengal CM not eligible to rule the state: BJP state president

West Bengal BJP president and Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar described the situation as extremely serious and welcomed the verdict delivered by a special bench of the High Court. He alleged that the violence was a result of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s incompetence, claiming that the court’s judgment was a major setback for her administration and a reflection of her inability to govern the state effectively.

Majumdar further alleged that the state police, which functioned under Banerjee’s control, were complicit in the unrest. He claimed that during certain periods, Muslims were being allowed to act with impunity, engaging in looting, harassment of women, and attacks on Hindu households, while the police remained inactive. He also referred to an incident in which a police vehicle was set on fire.

Accusing the Chief Minister of engaging in vote bank politics, Majumdar alleged that Banerjee had effectively handed over West Bengal to what he described as “Jihadis.” He warned that if her leadership continued, the state could face communal violence on the scale of the Great Calcutta Killings.

