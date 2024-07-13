BSNL offers 2GB daily for Rs 199 but is it best when compared with Jio, Airtel, Vi? Know here

Saturday, July 13, 2024
     
Following a recent tariff hike, recharge plans from major telecom operators have risen by an average of up to 15%. In this comparison, we evaluate BSNL’s 2GB daily data plan for 30 days against similar plans from Vi, Airtel, and Jio to determine if BSNL remains the most affordable option.

Written By: Om Gupta New Delhi Published on: July 13, 2024 12:39 IST
BSNL, Jio, Airtel, Vi plan compared
Image Source : FILE BSNL, Jio, Airtel, Vi plan compared

Following recent tariff revisions, recharge plans from major telecom operators in India, including Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea, have become more expensive. Additionally, these companies have reduced the calling and data benefits available with some existing plans. As a result, many telecom subscribers in India are considering switching to BSNL for its more affordable recharge options.

In this article, we will compare BSNL’s 2GB per day for 30-day recharge plan with those of Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea to help you determine if BSNL is truly the more cost-effective choice.

BSNL Rs 199 recharge plan

  • This plan is priced at Rs 199
  • It is valid for 30 days
  • It offers 2GB data per day with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day

Jio Rs 349 recharge plan

  • This plan is priced at Rs 349
  • It is valid for 28 days
  • It offers 2GB data per day with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day

Airtel Rs 379 recharge plan

  • This plan is priced at Rs 379
  • It is valid for 1 month
  • It offers 2GB data per day with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day

Vi Rs 379 recharge plan

  • This plan is priced at Rs 379
  • It is valid for 1 month
  • It offers 2GB data per day with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day

Jio, Airtel, Vi, BSNL- who offers the best 2GB daily data prepaid recharge plan? 

When comparing BSNL with other providers, BSNL stands out by offering 2GB of daily data for 30 days with free voice calling for Rs 199. Although BSNL primarily operates on a 2G/3G network, its 4G services are now available in selected areas and are set to expand nationwide next month. This makes BSNL an attractive option for those considering a switch from other operators.

In contrast, Airtel and Vi offer similar benefits for Rs 379. Jio’s 2GB daily data plan is priced at Rs 349, making it more affordable than Airtel and Vi. Additionally, Vi offers a Rs 365 recharge plan that provides 2GB of data per day for 28 days.

