BJP releases chat and video of alleged verbal spat between TMC MPs at EC office | Details According to Malviya, the altercation took place on April 4 at the Election Commission of India headquarters, where both TMC leaders had gone to submit a memorandum. He claimed that the situation became so intense that one of the MPs called for police intervention.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday stirred controversy by releasing videos and screenshots capturing a verbal spat between Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs. The screenshots of an alleged WhatsApp conversation between Kalyan Banerjee and Kirti Azad were shared on the social media platform X by Amit Malviya, head of the BJP’s IT cell. Malviya also shared video footage of a verbal spat between Banerjee and another TMC MP, Mahua Moitra. According to Malviya, the altercation took place on April 4 at the Election Commission of India headquarters, where both TMC leaders had gone to submit a memorandum. He claimed that the situation became so intense that one of the MPs called for police intervention.

Malviya further posted screenshots from what he claimed to be the 'AITC MP 2024' WhatsApp group, showing the argument between the two MPs continuing in a heated exchange. In one of the messages, a cryptic mention of a "versatile international lady" added another layer of intrigue to the exchange.

"Today I congratulate the gentleman who opened the beautiful activities of versatile international lady. That day not a single boyfriend of her stood behind her. This foolish man whome she wanted to arrested by bsf, stood behind her. Today of course 30 years famous player stood behind her to get me arrested(sic)." Banerjee's message read taking a dig at Azad.

Azad responded by stating "Take it easy Kalyan. You have had one too many. Don't act like a juvenile delinquent. You have been entrusted with a very serious responsibility by Didi to everyone along with you. So relax, have a nice sleep. I have no axe o grind with you. I humbly request you as a senior in age to me, not in politics to kindly take everyone together. Stop your childish and erratic behaviour. Act like an adult. Don't instigate anybody. Think with a cool mind. Good night."

Malviya alleged that the incident embarrassed the party so much that West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee had to personally step in and instruct both MPs to tone things down. However, the TMC is yet to release an official response on the matter.

What did TMC sources say on matter?

According to sources close to Rajya Sabha MP Kalyan Banerjee, the disagreement erupted between him and party colleague Mahua Moitra outside the ECI office, leading to a heated exchange. As per insiders, Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien had tasked Kalyan Banerjee with collecting signatures from MPs who were part of the delegation scheduled to meet the ECI. Due to his commitments in the Supreme Court on that day, Banerjee reportedly delegated the task to his secretary, news agency ANI reported citing sources.

Though the meeting was set for 10 AM, Banerjee managed to wrap up his court matter earlier than expected and decided to join the delegation in person. However, as soon as he arrived at the ECI office, tensions reportedly escalated. Sources claim that MP Mahua Moitra confronted Banerjee about why her signature hadn't been collected. In response, Banerjee allegedly told her that her name was not included in the original list of MPs slated to meet the Commission, sources added.

According to accounts from those close to Banerjee, the exchange intensified as Mahua Moitra allegedly began shouting and even asked BSF personnel present on site to arrest him. The incident reportedly reached the ears of the party's top leadership after a concerned Rajya Sabha MP briefed them about the altercation.

Sources further suggest that Moitra was keen on filing a formal complaint against Banerjee, but the matter was swiftly de-escalated after senior leaders intervened. Mahua Moitra was reportedly issued a stern warning, with sources indicating she was told to back off or face potential suspension from the party.

