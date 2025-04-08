Supreme Court cancels CBI probe into Bengal’s extra teacher posts, says no illegality found The Supreme Court has quashed the Calcutta High Court’s directive for a CBI investigation into the creation of supernumerary teaching and non-teaching posts by the West Bengal government in 2022, stating no illegality was found in the process, which had the Governor’s approval.

New Delhi: In a major relief for the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government, the Supreme Court on Tuesday quashed the Calcutta High Court’s directive for a CBI investigation into the creation of additional teaching and non-teaching posts by the state education department in 2022. A bench led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna said that the High Court was not justified in ordering the CBI probe. The court noted that the supernumerary posts had been created after consultation and with the Governor's approval, and there was no prima facie ground for judicial intervention.

The Supreme Court, however, clarified that its decision was limited only to the creation of supernumerary posts and does not interfere with the broader investigation into the 2016 school jobs scam, which is being probed by the CBI. That case has already led to the arrest of senior officials, including former Education Minister Partha Chatterjee.

The Calcutta High Court had earlier termed the creation of over 6,800 additional posts as “illegal,” alleging that it was a move to regularise appointments made outside the selection process. A division bench of the High Court had even allowed the CBI to interrogate cabinet ministers over the decision.

The Bengal government’s May 19, 2022, order had created these posts—including for assistant teachers, physical education and work education instructors, and non-teaching staff—to absorb waitlisted candidates after appointments were cancelled following court intervention.

Teachers' recruitment scam investigation to continue

The ruling comes just days after the apex court upheld a separate Calcutta High Court verdict annulling the appointment of 25,753 teaching and non-teaching staff in the 2016 recruitment process, calling the selection process “vitiated and tainted beyond resolution.” The court had said the scam was marred by large-scale manipulation and fraud, and directed the state government to conduct a fresh selection process within three months. While quashing the CBI probe into the supernumerary posts, the top court reiterated that this judgment does not affect the ongoing investigations in the wider recruitment scam.