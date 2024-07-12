BSNL's 1GB daily data for 28-day plan: Is it best when compared with Airtel, Jio, Vi?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BSNL, Airtel, Vi, Jio plans compared

After the recent tariff hike, many telecom users in India are considering switching to BSNL due to its affordable recharge plans. The state-owned telecom operator offers various plans with different calling and data combinations. Here, we are comparing BSNL's 1GB daily data for 28-day plan with those of Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea to help you decide if BSNL is really affordable for a 1GB daily data for 28-day plan.

BSNL Rs 108 prepaid recharge plan

This plan is priced at Rs 108

It is valid for 28 days

It offers unlimited voice calling with 1GB data per day. However, there are no free SMS available with this plan

Jio Rs 249 prepaid recharge plan

This plan is priced at Rs 249

It is valid for 28 days

It offers unlimited voice calling with 1GB data per day and 100 SMS daily

Airtel Rs 299 prepaid recharge plan

This plan is priced at Rs 299

It is valid for 28 days

It offers unlimited voice calling with 1GB data per day and 100 SMS daily

Vi Rs 299 prepaid recharge plan

This plan is priced at Rs 299

It is valid for 28 days

It offers unlimited voice calling with 1GB data per day and 100 SMS daily

Jio, Airtel, Vi, BSNL- who offers the best 1GB daily data for 28-day prepaid recharge plan?

When comparing BSNL with other providers, BSNL stands out because it offers 1GB of daily data for 28 days with free voice calling for Rs. 108. While BSNL is currently focused on the 2G/3G network, its 4G services are now available in selected areas with plans to expand nationwide next month. This makes BSNL a good choice for those considering a switch from other operators.

On the other hand, Airtel and Vi offer similar benefits for Rs. 299. However, Jio's 1GB daily data plan is priced at Rs. 249, making it more affordable compared to Airtel and Vi.

