Prisoner number 71 and 1728: Twisha Sharma case accused Giribala Singh, Samarth get new identities in jail

Bhopal:

Prisoner numbers 71 and 1728 are the new identities with which former judge Giribala Singh and her son Samarth Singh will be known by in the Bhopal Central jail following their 14-day imprisonment in connection with the high-profile Twisha Sharma death case.

A special CBI court on Tuesday sent Twisha's mother-in-law Giribala Singh, and her husband Samarth Singh to 14 days of judicial custody in connection with the death of former model and actress Twisha Sharma. The court ordered that both accused be lodged in jail until June 16.

Former judge to prisoner

According to jail authorities, Giribala Singh has been assigned prisoner number 71, while Samarth Singh has been designated prisoner number 1782. Given her status as a retired judge and security considerations, Giribala Singh has been housed under supervision in the women's barracks. Samarth Singh has been placed under observation in Block B of Barrack No. 4.

Giribala Singh has been accommodated in the medical section of the women's barracks along with four other female inmates. Jail records list her admission number as 71.

Samarth Singh has been lodged in the B section of Barrack No. 4 at Bhopal Central Jail, where he is housed alongside 15 other inmates.

Jail authorities have provided both accused with standard prison-issued items, including a plate, bowl and blanket, in accordance with prison regulations.

Emotional scenes in court

The judicial magistrate's court witnessed emotional scenes on Tuesday when retired Giribala Singh, who has been arrested on charges of abetting the suicide of her daughter-in-law, made an emotional appeal before being remanded to judicial custody along with her son.

The developments came after the CBI produced Giribala and Samarth before the court of Judicial Magistrate Shobhana Bhalave following the completion of their questioning in the case.

The CBI informed the court that crucial aspects of the investigation remain pending, including the second post-mortem report and forensic analysis of seized electronic devices.

In a formal application, the agency argued that the ongoing investigation necessitated the continued judicial custody of both accused, leading the court to remand them until June 16.

Twisha Sharma death case

Twisha Sharma was found hanging at her in-laws' residence in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on May 12. The CBI formally took over the investigation into her death on Monday and subsequently registered a fresh FIR in the case.

The agency named Samarth Singh and Giribala Singh as the primary accused in the FIR. Both are currently lodged in Bhopal Central Jail as the investigation continues.

Also read | 'Better to have a divorced daughter...': What happened during SC hearing in Twisha Sharma death case