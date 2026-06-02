Twisha Sharma death case: Husband Samarth, mother-in-law Giribala Singh sent to 14-day judicial custody

Bhopal:

A special CBI court in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday sent Twisha Sharma's husband Samarth Singh and mother-in-law Giribala Singh to 14 days in judicial custody until June 16. The ruling came after the completion of their five-day CBI remand.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) produced both accused before the special court following the expiry of the remand period. Notably, the CBI did not seek any further custodial interrogation and instead requested judicial custody. Accepting the request, the court ordered that both accused be sent to judicial custody until June 16.

According to officials, the mother-son duo will be lodged at Bhopal Central Jail and kept separate from other inmates during their stay in custody. The order was passed by the CBI Special Court after hearing the matter on Monday.

33-year-old Twisha Sharma, a Noida resident, allegedly died by suicide at her matrimonial home in Bhopal on May 12. The case has gained national spotlight after her family accused her husband and his family members of subjecting her to mental harassment and dowry-related abuse after her marriage in December 2025.

Before her arrest, Giribala Singh had publicly rejected the allegations in several media interactions. She maintained her innocence and also made counter-allegations, questioning aspects of Twisha Sharma's mental health and medical background.

CBI recreates crime scene

As part of its ongoing investigation, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been examining the circumstances surrounding her death. On Monday, agency officials visited the residence of retired judge Giribala Singh and conducted a crime scene reconstruction exercise. Investigators used a dummy body to recreate the sequence of events and collect evidence in the presence of both accused.

Earlier, a Bhopal court had granted the CBI five days of custody of Samarth Singh and Giribala Singh to facilitate questioning and verification of evidence linked to the case. The order was issued by Special Judge Shobhana Bhalave.

The case has sparked widespread public interest, with several demonstrations being held in support of Twisha Sharma's family. A silent march was organised in Noida on Sunday, where participants demanded justice for the deceased.

Addressing those gathered at the protest, Twisha's brother, Major Harshit Sharma, expressed confidence in the investigation and thanked supporters for standing with the family.

“This case has grown beyond Twisha alone. The overwhelming support we have received reflects a shared commitment to seeking the truth. We have full faith in the investigation and believe that justice will prevail,” he said.

Also read: 'Better to have a divorced daughter...': What happened during SC hearing in Twisha Sharma death case