Annamalai meets BJP top brass in Delhi amid exit buzz: Five reasons behind his growing discontent

New Delhi:

Former Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai is in Delhi to meet party top brass amid talks over the former planning to part ways with the saffron party. He is likely to meet BJP Chief Nitin Nabin and Home Minister Amit Shah to convey his decision.

As per the buzz in political circles, Annamalai is planning to pursue an independent political path, however, he is yet to make any announcement in this regard.

Upon being asked about the development, he asked people to wait, adding that everything will be clear in the next few days.

Meanwhile, posters have come up in Madurai and Coimbatore, with supporters asking Annamalai to take another avatar to “save” Tamil Nadu. Many believe he may make a big announcement on his birthday, which is on June 4.

Reason why Annamalai is unhappy

BJP’s alliance with AIADMK- Annamalai has consistently opposed the BJP’s alliance with the AIADMK. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP contested independently in Tamil Nadu, with the AIADMK staying out of the NDA. The saffron party fielded candidates in 23 constituencies and secured a vote share of 11.24 per cent. However, it failed to win a single seat in the state, with even Annamalai suffering defeat in the Coimbatore constituency.

Annamalai’s removal from party state unit chief post- Annamalai served as the president of BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit from 2021 to 2025. He became a well known face during this period for rising visibility and prominence of the party in the state.In April 2025, the BJP replaced him with Nainar Nagendran, reportedly to strengthen its relationship with the AIADMK. According to reports, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami had made Annamalai’s removal a key condition for initiating alliance talks with the BJP. Sources indicated that Palaniswami was unhappy with Annamalai’s earlier remarks and criticism of the AIADMK, which had strained ties between the two parties.

Annamalai overlooked during 2026 assembly polls: Annamalai appeared reluctant during the 2026 Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha election campaign, reportedly due to being sidelined in key party decision-making processes. His dissatisfaction was evident to the extent that he declined to contest the election.

Policy differences: Annamalai has also expressed reservations about certain BJP policies. For instance, he questioned the timing of the Central government's rollout of the three-language policy in schools, indicating his readiness to voice concerns when he believed an issue could impact Tamil Nadu. He urged the Union Ministry of Education to revoke the notification.

Differences on electoral strategy: There have been reports of Annamalai’s disagreements with party top brass regarding alliance management, candidate selection and seat-sharing arrangements.

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