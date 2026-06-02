CBSE re-evaluation 2026 Live Updates: Technical glitches hit CBSE portal; students demand grace marks

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) re-evaluation portal was launched today morning and after reports of technical glitches, CBSE re-evaluation portal is functioning normally now, sources said. As per CBSE, portal for verification of issues in supplied scanned copies of answer books and re-evaluation of answers will remain open from June 2 to 6.

The students who wish to apply for re-evaluation and verification can do so on the official website - cbse.gov.in/newsite_old/rchk.html. The students need to pay Rs 100 per answer book for verification and Rs 25 per question for re-evaluation.

The centre has earlier sought a detailed report from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) regarding the awarding of a contract to COEMPT, the service provider associated with the board's On-Screen Marking (OSM) system.