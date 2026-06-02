June 2, 2026
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CBSE re-evaluation 2026 Live Updates: Technical glitches hit CBSE portal; students demand grace marks

Reported ByAnamika Gaur  Edited ByArnab Mitra  
Updated:

CBSE re-evaluation 2026 Live: CBSE re-evaluation portal is functioning normally now. As per CBSE, portal for verification of issues in supplied scanned copies of answer books and re-evaluation of answers will remain open from June 2 to 6.

CBSE re-evaluation portal will remain open till June 6.
CBSE re-evaluation portal will remain open till June 6. Image Source : cbse.gov.in
New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) re-evaluation portal was launched today morning and after reports of technical glitches, CBSE re-evaluation portal is functioning normally now, sources said. As per CBSE, portal for verification of issues in supplied scanned copies of answer books and re-evaluation of answers will remain open from June 2 to 6. 

The students who wish to apply for re-evaluation and verification can do so on the official website - cbse.gov.in/newsite_old/rchk.html. The students need to pay Rs 100 per answer book for verification and Rs 25 per question for re-evaluation. 

The centre has earlier sought a detailed report from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) regarding the awarding of a contract to COEMPT, the service provider associated with the board's On-Screen Marking (OSM) system. 

 

Live updates :CBSE re-evaluation 2026 Live Updates

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  • 11:40 AM (IST)Jun 02, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Are students facing technical glitches?

    Are students facing technical glitches on the CBSE re-evaluation portal? 

  • 11:35 AM (IST)Jun 02, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CBSE 12th re-evaluation/ verification process: Steps to apply

    • Only those candidates who have applied for the photocopy of answer books shall be eligible to apply for verification of issues observed and/or re-evaluation. The applicant will have to refer to the marking scheme in the subject concerned, which will be available on the website along with the question paper 
    • The status of the requests made shall be uploaded and available on the login details of the candidate A decrease of even one mark shall be effected 
    • The result of the re-evaluation will be final, and no appeal or review against the re-evaluation will be entertained. The marks awarded by the board shall be final and binding on the candidates.
  • 11:31 AM (IST)Jun 02, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CBSE re-evaluation/ verification fees

    The students need to pay Rs 100 per answer book for verification and Rs 25 per question for re-evaluation. The students can apply for re-evaluation on the website - cbse.gov.in/newsite_old/rchk.html.

     

  • 11:30 AM (IST)Jun 02, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to apply for CBSE re-evaluation/ verification

    The students who wish to apply for re-evaluation and verification can do so on the official website - cbse.gov.in/newsite_old/rchk.html. The students need to pay Rs 100 per answer book for verification and Rs 25 per question for re-evaluation.  

  • 11:29 AM (IST)Jun 02, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CBSE re-evaluation date 2026

    CBSE re-evaluation portal was launched today morning, the students can apply for portal for verification of issues in supplied scanned copies of answer books and re-evaluation of answers will remain open from June 2 to 6. The students can apply for re-evaluation, verification on the official website - cbse.gov.in/newsite_old/rchk.html

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