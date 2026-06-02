Under pressure, TMC leaders return money collected from welfare beneficiaries in West Bengal | WATCH

Kolkata:

As corruption-related investigations and arrests continue to make headlines in West Bengal, signs of anxiety are emerging among Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders at the grassroots level. In a fresh development from South 24 Parganas, a local TMC leader was reportedly seen returning money to residents after allegations surfaced that beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) had been asked to pay cash in exchange for securing housing benefits.

Cash returned to PM Awas beneficiaries

The latest case has been reported from Namkhana in South 24 Parganas district. According to allegations, around 45 beneficiaries were asked to pay Rs 5,000 each to facilitate the approval of houses under the PM Awas Yojana. Following public complaints and growing attention on corruption cases, a local TMC leader was seen returning the money to residents.

In West Bengal, the term "cut money" is commonly used to describe an alleged commission or unofficial payment demanded by local political workers or intermediaries in return for helping people access government welfare schemes and benefits.

Villagers use loudspeakers to demand refunds

A similar controversy has been unfolding in Cooch Behar district, where villagers have adopted an unusual method to ensure that promises of refund are honoured. Residents have been making loudspeaker announcements throughout the village, repeatedly reminding a local TMC leader of a commitment to return alleged "cut money" collected from beneficiaries of the PM Awas Yojana.

The announcements are being made across areas under Ghughumari Gram Panchayat and have effectively turned the village's public address system into a daily accountability campaign. The controversy began after villagers staged protests outside the residence of TMC panchayat member Jyotsna Barman.

Residents alleged that beneficiaries were forced to pay commissions ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 25,000 to secure housing benefits or avoid delays in receiving future instalments under the scheme. Many villagers claimed they paid the money out of fear that their applications or payments could otherwise be delayed.

According to local sources, the protests were temporarily called off after assurances were given that all money collected from beneficiaries would be returned by June 4. Since then, villagers have continued to organise marches and loudspeaker campaigns to remind local leaders about the deadline.

Residents have warned that if the promised refunds are not made on time, fresh protests could be launched. The issue has gained momentum in the aftermath of the recent Assembly elections, which saw the BJP end the TMC's 15-year rule in the state.