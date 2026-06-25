'Please do not…': Alka Yagnik breaks silence on wheelchair video after Padma Bhushan ceremony

New Delhi:

Alka Yagnik has reassured fans that she is well and recovering after her video in a wheelchair after the Padma Bhushan ceremony left her fans concerned. The veteran singer, in 2024, announced in a public post that she is battling a "rare sensory neural nerve hearing loss".

What did Alka Yagnik write?

In a post shared on Thursday, June 25, Alka Yagnik informed her fans that she is recovering well. In an official statement on Instagram, she posted, "Thank you for your love, concern and countless good wishes", adding, "I have seen the concern surrounding a video from the ceremony and would like to assure everyone that I am well and progressing positively in my recovery. After a long and memorable day at the Padma facilitation, I was simply fatigued and requested a wheelchair while leaving (sic)."

She further penned, "Please do not worry. I am feeling much better and remain deeply grateful for the prayers and support that continue to strengthen me. My heartfelt thanks to the Hon'ble President of India, the Hon'ble Prime Minister, the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the Government of India for this tremendous honour. Let us celebrate this joyous occasion together. With gratitude and love, Alka Yagnik (sic)."

Alka Yagnik reflects on her health after Padma Bhushan felicitation

Addressing her health concerns after getting a Padma Bhushan, the singer posted a photo with President Murmu and penned, "For the last two years, I have stayed away from the spotlight, from public appearances, and from sharing much of my journey. Many of you knew I am going through difficult health and through it all, your love, prayers, messages, and unwavering support have stayed with me every step of the way."

She further added, "Today, as I stepped out to receive one of highest civilian honours in the country - the distinguished Padma Bhushan, I did so with a heart full of gratitude. This honour is deeply humbling, and while my name may be on it, it belongs just as much to every listener who welcomed my voice into their lives, carried my songs through generations, and stood by me through both the highs and the challenges."

From romantic ballads to chart-topping dance numbers, Alka Yagnik has been the voice behind many unforgettable Bollywood songs. Her long list of hits includes Dilbar Dilbar, Choli Ke Peeche, Dil Laga Liya, Pardesi Pardesi, Agar Tum Saath Ho, Ek Do Teen and Aye Mere Humsafar.

Also read: 'It has been diagnosed...': When Padma Bhushan awardee Alka Yagnik revealed her hearing loss