Silver 'Kakbhushundi' statue safe in Ayodhya's Karsevakpuram; India TV accesses exclusive photo

Ayodhya:

Amid questions raised over the alleged disappearance of a silver Kakbhushundi statue linked to the Ram Temple donation controversy, the statue has been found to be safe and intact at Bharat Kutir in Karsevakpuram, Ayodhya.

The issue had gained political attention after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav questioned the SIT probe and sought answers regarding the whereabouts of the silver Kakbhushundi idol. Allegations had also been levelled against Trust General Secretary Champat Rai over the matter.

Kakbhushundi statue in Karsevakpuram

However, visuals from Bharat Kutir show that the silver Kakbhushundi statue is installed inside the temple premises and is being worshipped regularly. The visuals reportedly show the statue being displayed and explained, along with a large silver bow and arrow placed above it.

Other donated items, including a large iron lock-and-key model and Charan Padukas, are also preserved within the Karsevakpuram complex.

The silver Kakbhushundi statue was donated by Anita Bhardwaj. Questions had arisen because no formal receipt was reportedly available for the donation, leading to speculation that the idol had gone missing. The latest visuals and verification, however, indicate that the statue remains safely installed at Bharat Kutir.

The silver brick, which is also in question, remains secure in a locker at the State Bank of India.

The development comes amid ongoing political debate over the handling of donations and the investigation into alleged irregularities.

What did Akhilesh Yadav claim?

Akhilesh Yadav had questioned the ongoing SIT probe into the alleged irregularities related to Ram Temple donations and raised concerns over the reported disappearance of the silver Kakbhushundi statue. In a social media post, Yadav wrote: "Without an FIR, the SIT is like a bow without arrows."

Referring to reports about the alleged disappearance of the donated Kakbhushundi idol, he further said: "Now comes the deplorable news of the disappearance of the 'Kagbhushundi' that was given as a donation. The way new exposures of thefts of offerings, donations, and gifts are emerging every day, and the anger of devout Sanatanis is only growing, borders with Nepal and other neighbouring areas should be sealed so that the culprits cannot flee."

He also questioned the effectiveness of the Special Investigation Team (SIT), saying, "When revelations are still unfolding, what will the SIT's investigation achieve, especially when this ‘investigation’ appears more aimed at ‘covering up’ or perhaps ‘dividing up’ than uncovering the truth."

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