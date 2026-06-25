Big relief for Bangladeshi travellers as India reopens tourist visa services after two-year freeze

New Delhi:

India will resume issuing tourist visas to Bangladeshi citizens from June 28, marking a significant step towards restoring regular people-to-people exchanges between the two neighbouring countries. The move comes nearly two years after India scaled down its visa operations following attacks on its diplomatic establishments in Bangladesh.

The announcement was made by Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Dinesh Trivedi during his visit to the Indian Visa Application Centre (IVAC) at Jamuna Future Park in Dhaka on Thursday. "I am very happy to announce that we are resuming our normal visa applications for tourist visas, which can be submitted from Sunday, 28th June 2026. We will continue to facilitate medical visas on urgent visas on humanitarian consideration and grounds," he said.

5 visa centres in Bangladesh

Trivedi said that the visas will be issued from five centres - Dhaka, Rajshahi, Chittagong, Sylhet, and Khulna - across the country and will be further expanded in the future. "We hope that this will further strengthen the people-to-people ties between our soverign nations," Trivedi said.

Trivedi, the newly appointed Indian high commissioner in Dhaka, earlier today presented his credentials to the Bangladesh President, Mohammed Shahabuddin at the presidential palace, Bangabhaban. He was named as the envoy to Bangladesh on April 27, becoming the first politician to serve in this position.

"The new Indian High Commissioner has presented his credentials to the honourable president, beginning his diplomatic assignment in Dhaka," a Bangabhaban presidential palace spokesman said.

Why was tourist visa service frozen?

The decision comes against the backdrop of attacks on Indian establishments in Bangladesh following political unrest in 2024. On August 5, 2024, the Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre was vandalised and set on fire. Five Indian Visa Application Centres across Bangladesh were also attacked, while Indian personnel associated with various development projects reportedly faced threats.

Amid growing security concerns and attacks on its facilities, the High Commission of India in Bangladesh was compelled to scale down its visa operations in the country.

Despite the challenges, the High Commission continued to process visas for applicants travelling to India for critical medical treatment. Taking humanitarian considerations into account, visa centres in Dhaka, Chittagong, Khulna, Sylhet, and Rajshahi continued to function for essential visa services.

India has been issuing more than 1500 visas across all categories except tourist visas daily. Medical and other emergency visas were processed on priority. Arrangements were also made to assist people with emergency needs in submitting their applications.

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